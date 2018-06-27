Bittercube to move production site to Uptown Crossing

Expansion includes plans to open tasting room and boutique

June 27, 2018, 12:10 PM

4828 W. Lisbon Ave., photo by Google

Milwaukee-based Bittercube will expand operations by early August when it moves to a new facility in the Uptown Crossing business improvement district.

The building, located at 4828 W. Lisbon Ave., will be the site of production for its slow-crafted bitters, and launch of its cocktail delivery program On The Fly Cocktail Courier. Bittercube owners Ira Koplowitz and Nick Kosevich also plan to open a tasting room and boutique retail shop at the space by the fall.  

“In 2014, we were stumbling over pallets and zig-zagging through our space and that started again in 2017,” Koplowitz said. “We’ve been looking for a space for the last six months and love the potential of this new building and neighborhood.”

The company launched in 2009 and produced its first commercially available bitters one year later. Since 2014, Bittercube has occupied a space in the Lincoln Warehouse, located at 2018 S. 1st St. in Bay View. The space also houses its current tasting room Dock18 Cocktail Lab. 

Bittercube’s tasting room at the new apothecary will be similar to Dock18, and the retail space will sell bitters, tonics, On The Fly elixirs, bar tools and reference materials. The facility will be open for public tours on weekends and offer private tours, cocktail classes and private event space upon request.

