Bavette La Boucherie to open second location, at Mequon Public Market

Public market now fully leased, expected to open in late 2018

July 30, 2018, 10:10 AM

Third Ward restaurant and butcher shop, Bavette La Boucherie, will open a second location at the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16.

Jenni Vetter, Karen Bell and Cindy Shaffer Photo by Katy Rowe-min

Bavette owner Karen Bell said the decision to open a second location was not easy, but she respects the other vendors at Spur 16.

So far, the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16, 6300 West Mequon Road, has signed leases with Café Corazon, Beans & Barley, Purple Door Ice Cream and Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. St. Paul Fish Co. will have a restaurant next door.

Bell, a 2018 James Beard Award finalist, said there will be some similar menu items to the Third Ward location. But the Mequon restaurant will have a larger grab and go selection.

“We are really excited about the project and becoming part of the community,” Bell said in a written statement. “It is also special in that my parents, Nancy and Darryl Bell, live in Mequon and it was our family dinners that helped inspire me.”

Bavette is a farm-to-table restaurant that sources whole animals raised on small, local farms and custom cuts all of its meat. In addition to the seasonal menu, there are chef curated retail items, such as Wisconsin cheeses, local charcuterie, artisanal jams, pickles, salts, vinegars and oil. Bavette also specializes in barrel aged cocktails and wines.

Mequon Public Market rendering.

With the addition of Bavette, the 10,000-square-foot Mequon public market is now 100 percent leased, said Jenny Vetter, director of operations with Shaffer Development, developer of Spur 16.

“I am so excited about the incredible group of restaurants that have come together to be a part of the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16,” Vetter said. “Bavette is the perfect addition to this group and our community. Each restaurant represents the best of what the Milwaukee food scene has to offer.”

Cindy Shaffer, owner of Shaffer Development, said the commercial buildings at Spur 16 will open by the end of 2018. Ten townhomes at the development will be completed in January 2019, Shaffer said. The 146 apartments in three buildings will be completed in the spring and summer of 2019.

