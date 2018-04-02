Bakery proposed on Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa

A specialty bakery is being proposed at North Mayfair Road and West Bluemound Road in Wauwatosa near World of Beer.

The Appleseed Bakery, 418 N. Mayfair Road, will focus on selling baked goods prepared with non-GMO ingredients, according to plans submitted to the city by Lula Allen.

Items include baked oatmeal, banana pudding parfaits, brownies, cakes, cinnamon rolls, cupcakes, cookies, muffins, peach cobbler and apple cider.

“While The Appleseed Bakery does not claim to be an organic bakery, each baked item will be made from scratch using all-natural certified non-GMO ingredients, which are sourced from local suppliers where possible,” Allen said. “It is imperative that each item baked by The Appleseed Bakery will not only taste delicious, but will also be appealing to the eye.”

Allen expects to generate the majority of the company’s revenue in the first year from in-store retail purchases. Once the bakery has established a stable reputation within the community, its primary revenue will come from custom orders for special events, Allen said.

The company will employ Allen and her daughters and sons-in-law.

The city plan commission will review the proposal April 9.