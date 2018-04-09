Asian grocery store opens this week on Milwaukee’s Near West Side

Mo's Food Market located in former MATA Community Media building

April 09, 2018, 12:30 PM

Asian grocery store Mo’s Food Market will open this week on the city’s Near West Side, giving residents, students and business owners another fresh food option.

2404 W. Clybourn St.

Mo’s, located at 2404 W. Clybourn St., will offer a variety of fresh food options, from specialty Asian foods and a large produce selection, to fresh fish and seafood. Aside from groceries, Mo’s also offers kitchenware items.

Qing and May Mo purchased the 18,125-square-foot MATA Community Media Inc. building for $650,000 in September 2016 for the grocery store. Mo has worked with the owners of Mei Hua Market since it opened at 110066 W. National Ave. in West Allis since nine years ago.

Several areas of the city’s west and north sides, including Avenues West, are in food deserts, where there is a lack of full-service grocery stores stocking fresh and healthy food options.

This will be the second grocery store in the Avenues West Neighborhood.

In 2017, Sendik’s opened a 4,800-square-foot store in vacant space on the northeast corner of North 16th and West Wells streets, on Marquette’s campus.

Sendik’s, Mo’s, which opens April 13, and the Near West Side Farmers Market, active from June 21 through September 13, are part of a larger Near West Side Partners effort to bring greater access to fresh food to Near West Side residents and employees.

 

