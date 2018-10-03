Area fast food workers, home care providers hold strike for union rights

Part of national Fight for $15 movement for workers' rights

by

October 03, 2018, 2:17 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/area-fast-food-workers-home-care-providers-hold-strike-for-union-rights/

Area workers today held a demonstration and strike as they continue to push for higher employment standards throughout the city and state.

Approximately 50 fast food workers and home care providers picketed outside of McDonald’s at 920 W. North Ave. in Milwaukee. Occupying the restaurant’s entrance way and drive-through exit, the group held signs reading “Unions for all” and “Wisconsin needs unions,” and chanted mantras like “We work. We sweat. Put $15 on our checks.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Today’s demonstration focused on the right to form a union at multi-national chains McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and others, but the effort is part of an ongoing local and national movement to, in addition, attain $15 wage floor and hiring hall.

Some of the workers spoke about the challenging reality of living on minimum wage-level pay.

“After 20 years of hard work, I make $9.65 an hour,” Jennifer Barry, an employee at McDonald’s said. “I am barely able to afford my rent, much less transportation to get to and from work, and groceries. Every month is a struggle just to get by.”

The group was joined at the demonstration by local officials including county supervisor Marcelia Nicholson, 7th District Alderman Khalif Rainey, and Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin president and former gubernatorial candidate Mahlon Mitchell. 

“You are the people who actually do the work,” Mitchell said “You are the people who make the owner of this place money. And all you’re asking for is your fair due, to provide for your family, health care and a fair shot at the American dream. That’s why I’m here to stand with you– we need to stop giving money just to the top one percent or corporations.”

About an hour and a half after the strike began, the workers “shut down Interstate 43 at North Avenue,” and were arrested, according to Keiana Greene-Page, senior communications specialist Service Employees International Union Government Relations. 

Fast food workers across the country are striking this week for the same demands as part of the national Fight for $15 movement.

Concession workers at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport in recent months have also used the Milwaukee Bucks’ fair wage initiatives as a standard to demand the same wage floor.

Area workers today held a demonstration and strike as they continue to push for higher employment standards throughout the city and state.

Approximately 50 fast food workers and home care providers picketed outside of McDonald’s at 920 W. North Ave. in Milwaukee. Occupying the restaurant’s entrance way and drive-through exit, the group held signs reading “Unions for all” and “Wisconsin needs unions,” and chanted mantras like “We work. We sweat. Put $15 on our checks.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Today’s demonstration focused on the right to form a union at multi-national chains McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and others, but the effort is part of an ongoing local and national movement to, in addition, attain $15 wage floor and hiring hall.

Some of the workers spoke about the challenging reality of living on minimum wage-level pay.

“After 20 years of hard work, I make $9.65 an hour,” Jennifer Barry, an employee at McDonald’s said. “I am barely able to afford my rent, much less transportation to get to and from work, and groceries. Every month is a struggle just to get by.”

The group was joined at the demonstration by local officials including county supervisor Marcelia Nicholson, 7th District Alderman Khalif Rainey, and Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin president and former gubernatorial candidate Mahlon Mitchell. 

“You are the people who actually do the work,” Mitchell said “You are the people who make the owner of this place money. And all you’re asking for is your fair due, to provide for your family, health care and a fair shot at the American dream. That’s why I’m here to stand with you– we need to stop giving money just to the top one percent or corporations.”

About an hour and a half after the strike began, the workers “shut down Interstate 43 at North Avenue,” and were arrested, according to Keiana Greene-Page, senior communications specialist Service Employees International Union Government Relations. 

Fast food workers across the country are striking this week for the same demands as part of the national Fight for $15 movement.

Concession workers at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport in recent months have also used the Milwaukee Bucks’ fair wage initiatives as a standard to demand the same wage floor.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Wisconsin Veteran Supplier & Contractor Briefing
Reinhart Boerner van Dueren SC

10/04/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm