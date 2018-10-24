Another Starbucks could open in Waukesha

A new Starbucks cafe has been proposed for an outlot of the Woodman’s Market store in Waukesha.

The Seattle-based chain would open the coffee shop in a 5,665-square-foot building it plans to construct along the west side of Les Paul Parkway between East Moreland Boulevard and Main Street, according to documents submitted to the city.

Starbucks would occupy the northern 2,200 square feet of the building, and the remaining space would be available for additional tenants. Other tenants were not listed in the proposal.

Plans for the site, which include 43 parking spaces and landscaping, will be considered by the city’s Plan Commission during an Oct. 24 meeting.

The new store would be Waukesha’s third freestanding Starbucks location. There are also Starbucks cafes inside the two Target stores in Waukesha.