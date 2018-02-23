Anodyne Coffee to open in Mequon’s Spur 16 public market

Milwaukee-based Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. will open a location in the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16, a mixed-use development project one block west of Mequon Town Square slated to open by late summer or early fall.

The market, located at 6300 W. Mequon Road, will feature 10 vendors, including Milwaukee-based seafood restaurant St. Paul Fish Company— the first and only other business announced for the market.

Anodyne’s Mequon location will be its fifth retail cafe in the Milwaukee area, with others in Bay View, Walker’s Point, Wauwatosa and at the Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward.

“After visiting the space and listening to the vision for Spur 16 we couldn’t be more excited to be involved,” Matthew McClutchy, co-owner of Anyodyne said. “We look forward to working with the other businesses in creating a unique market that Mequon and all the North Shore communities will embrace as their very own.”

The project, led by Mequon-based Shaffer Development, also includes apartment homes and three multi-family apartment buildings that will be complete by summer 2019. Cindy Shaffer, owner of Shaffer Development, plans to break ground on the project next moth.