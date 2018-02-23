Anodyne Coffee to open in Mequon’s Spur 16 public market

Joins St. Paul Fish Company and eight other vendors yet to be announced

by

February 23, 2018, 6:55 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/anodyne-coffee-to-open-in-mequons-spur-16-public-market/

Renderings of Mequon Public Market at Spur 16

Milwaukee-based Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. will open a location in the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16, a mixed-use development project one block west of Mequon Town Square slated to open by late summer or early fall.

The market, located at 6300 W. Mequon Road, will feature 10 vendors, including Milwaukee-based seafood restaurant St. Paul Fish Company— the first and only other business announced for the market.

Anodyne’s Mequon location will be its fifth retail cafe in the Milwaukee area, with others in Bay View, Walker’s Point, Wauwatosa and at the Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward.

“After visiting the space and listening to the vision for Spur 16 we couldn’t be more excited to be involved,” Matthew McClutchy, co-owner of Anyodyne said. “We look forward to working with the other businesses in creating a unique market that Mequon and all the North Shore communities will embrace as their very own.”

The project, led by Mequon-based Shaffer Development, also includes apartment homes and three multi-family apartment buildings that will be complete by summer 2019. Cindy Shaffer, owner of Shaffer Development, plans to break ground on the project next moth.

Renderings of Mequon Public Market at Spur 16

Milwaukee-based Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. will open a location in the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16, a mixed-use development project one block west of Mequon Town Square slated to open by late summer or early fall.

The market, located at 6300 W. Mequon Road, will feature 10 vendors, including Milwaukee-based seafood restaurant St. Paul Fish Company— the first and only other business announced for the market.

Anodyne’s Mequon location will be its fifth retail cafe in the Milwaukee area, with others in Bay View, Walker’s Point, Wauwatosa and at the Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward.

“After visiting the space and listening to the vision for Spur 16 we couldn’t be more excited to be involved,” Matthew McClutchy, co-owner of Anyodyne said. “We look forward to working with the other businesses in creating a unique market that Mequon and all the North Shore communities will embrace as their very own.”

The project, led by Mequon-based Shaffer Development, also includes apartment homes and three multi-family apartment buildings that will be complete by summer 2019. Cindy Shaffer, owner of Shaffer Development, plans to break ground on the project next moth.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am