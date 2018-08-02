Angry Taco to open in former downtown Bruegger’s Bagels space

New Mexican restaurant concept Angry Taco will open later this month at the former Bruegger’s Bagels space in downtown Milwaukee.

After complications with the building’s hood system delayed the target opening date by over a month, owner Roberto Montemayor said the restaurant is now on track to open by mid to late August at 753 N. Water St. The space had housed the former bagel shop until it closed in 2016.

Montemayor, who owns Monterrey Market on Milwaukee’s south side, said he had always had a desire to open a restaurant that reflected his Mexican heritage. He was born and raised in Chicago, but his parents and extended family are from Mexico. He said he plans to use his family’s recipes to create authentic dishes, including house-made flour tortillas.

“We are looking to make great Mexican food downtown at prices that people can afford,” he said.

Its menu will feature “the basics,” he said– tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos– as well as weekly food specials. It will also serve Mexican soda, agua de horchata, which is a traditional rice milk drink, and margaritas.

Montemayor said he has partnered with Milwaukee-based Explorium Brew Pub, located at Southridge Mall in Greendale, to offer two types of craft beer at Angry Taco– a light beer similar to a Corona and a darker beer similar to a Modelo Negra.

The fast-casual restaurant will offer space for sit-down dining, but diners can also order take-out at the restaurant or on its website, Montemayor said. The restaurant’s decor will feature bright colors and will pay tribute to lucha libre, Mexico’s popular free-style wrestling spectator sport.

“When people come in here we want them to have a great time and enjoy the food,” he said. “And we want to have positive communication with customers because they keep up going.”

Angry Taco will be open Monday through Saturday for breakfast and lunch, and will close at 6 p.m.

Montemayor also owned to-go concept Burrito Xpress at Southridge Mall, but decided to close it in June.