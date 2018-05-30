After long wait, Pizano’s Pizza finally moving forward in Milwaukee

Plans for Pizano’s Pizza & Pasta to open its first Wisconsin location have been almost four years in the making, but it looks like the Chicago-based chain is finally moving forward on its restaurant in downtown Milwaukee.

Pizano’s, which is know for its iconic Chicago-style deep dish pizza, will occupy an 8,000-square-foot retail space on the ground floor of Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Grohmann Tower Apartments building, located at 1150 N. Water St. The restaurant will open soon, according to signs on the windows and the company’s May 17 Twitter post:

“Hey Milwaukee friends. We’re coming soon and excited to see you all. Stay tuned for more details. We’re in the MSOE Grohmann Tower Apartments at @MSOE in @visitmilwaukee. Did you know we use blended Wisconsin mozzarella on all our pizzas?#msoe #pizanospizza #milwaukee”

JoEllen Burdue, director of media relations at MSOE confirms the plans, but could not confirm a projected opening date, she said in an email.

Pizano’s owner Rudy Malnati Jr. in November of 2014 initially announced plans to open the restaurant by the following spring. Due to construction delays and complications with obtaining permits, the restaurant’s projected opening date was pushed back to May or June of 2016, but the delays continued. Earlier this year, Malnati filed a new commercial alteration permit with the City of Milwaukee. Malnati could not be immediately reached for comment.

Currently, construction on the space appears to be underway, but nearing completion. Drywall and flooring is installed, as well as a counter in the front of the space.

Malnati opened the first Pizano’s in 1991 and now owns six Pizano’s locations in Illinois and Rudy’s Bar and Grille in Chicago, where the family name is well known. The Malnati family’s pizza history dates back to 1943 when Malnati’s father, Rudy Malnati, Sr., managed and later became partner of the original Pizzeria Uno, where deep dish pizza began in Chicago.

Boston-based Pizzeria Uno now has 140 locations. Malnati’s brother, Lou Malnati, established Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria in the Chicago area in 1971. It now has 39 locations.