Wisconsin has 9 companies on 2018 Fortune 500 list

13 others from state make Fortune 1000

May 21, 2018, 12:10 PM

Wisconsin has nine companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list, the same as in 2017.

The Northwestern Mutual headquarters in downtown Milwaukee. (PHOTO: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC)

Fortune magazine this morning released its 64th annual list of the largest companies in the U.S., ranked by reported revenues for 2017.

Walmart again topped the list, with $500.3 billion in revenues, followed by Exxon Mobil ($244.4 billion), Berkshire Hathaway ($242.1 billion), Apple ($229.2 billion) and UnitedHealth Group ($201.2 billion).

Among Wisconsin firms, the biggest change was Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc.’s placement. The company fell 53 spots to No. 488.

The Wisconsin-based firms on the Fortune 500 list are:

  • 104: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., Milwaukee, $29.3 billion (down from 97)
  • 143: ManpowerGroup, Milwaukee, $21 billion (up from 146)
  • 157: Kohl’s Corp., Menomonee Falls, $19.1 billion (down from 150)
  • 311: American Family Insurance Group, Madison, $9.5 billion (up from 315)
  • 372: WEC Energy Group, Milwaukee, $7.6 billion (down from 368)
  • 414: Oshkosh Corp., Oshkosh, $6.8 billion (up from 425)
  • 445: Rockwell Automation Inc., Milwaukee, $6.3 billion (down from 442)
  • 487: Fiserv Inc., Brookfield, $5.7 billion (down from 471)
  • 488: Harley-Davidson Inc., Milwaukee, $5.6 billion (down from 435)

And 13 more Wisconsin companies were ranked in the Fortune 1000. They are:

  • 567: Schneider National Inc., Green Bay, $4.4 billion
  • 593: Quad/Graphics Inc., Sussex, $4.1 billion
  • 597: Bemis Co. Inc., Neenah, $4 billion
  • 602: Snap-on Inc., Kenosha, $4 billion
  • 660: CUNA Mutual Group, Madison, $3.5 billion
  • 682: Alliant Energy Corp., Madison, $3.3 billion
  • 688: Regal Beloit Corp., Beloit, $3.3 billion
  • 694: Sentry Insurance Group, Stevens Point, $3.3 billion
  • 732: A.O. Smith Corp., Milwaukee, $3 billion
  • 825: Plexus Corp., Neenah, $2.5 billion
  • 854: Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., Milwaukee, $2.4 billion
  • 887: REV Group Inc., Milwaukee, $2.3 billion
  • 982: Rexnord Corp., Milwaukee, $1.9 billion

Schneider National and Gardner Denver are new to the Fortune 1000 list this year. Both Schneider and Gardner Denver went public last year.

Wisconsin companies that were on the Fortune 1000 list in 2017 but have fallen off this year or have moved include: Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc., which is ranked at 934, but moved its headquarters to Illinois last year; Milwaukee-based Komatsu Mining Corp., which last year completed a $3.7 billion acquisition of Joy Global Inc.; and Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton Corp., which saw revenue fall 1.3 percent in 2017.

View the complete Fortune 500 list here.

