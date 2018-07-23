Ugly Building: We Energies substation

Ugly Building

by

July 23, 2018, 3:46 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/energy-environment/ugly-building-we-energies-substation/

For the past two years, the Park East corridor has undergone tremendous changes led by the Milwaukee Bucks and their $524 million arena.

But one building has no hope of major alteration: We Energies’ Haymarket Substation is a necessary evil of the neighborhood. There are no plans to remove it.

Although the substation’s address is 435 W. Vliet St., it can be seen most clearly while driving down West McKinley Avenue, or while standing near the new Bucks arena.

Built in the early 1970s, the building is in the style of the time. A recent project included repainting and adding a new black wrought iron fence facing West McKinley Avenue, said We Energies spokeswoman Cathy Schulze.

The substation serves an important purpose, providing energy to roughly 20,000 commercial and residential customers.

For the past two years, the Park East corridor has undergone tremendous changes led by the Milwaukee Bucks and their $524 million arena.

But one building has no hope of major alteration: We Energies’ Haymarket Substation is a necessary evil of the neighborhood. There are no plans to remove it.

Although the substation’s address is 435 W. Vliet St., it can be seen most clearly while driving down West McKinley Avenue, or while standing near the new Bucks arena.

Built in the early 1970s, the building is in the style of the time. A recent project included repainting and adding a new black wrought iron fence facing West McKinley Avenue, said We Energies spokeswoman Cathy Schulze.

The substation serves an important purpose, providing energy to roughly 20,000 commercial and residential customers.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm