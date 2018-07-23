Ugly Building: We Energies substation

For the past two years, the Park East corridor has undergone tremendous changes led by the Milwaukee Bucks and their $524 million arena.

But one building has no hope of major alteration: We Energies’ Haymarket Substation is a necessary evil of the neighborhood. There are no plans to remove it.

Although the substation’s address is 435 W. Vliet St., it can be seen most clearly while driving down West McKinley Avenue, or while standing near the new Bucks arena.

Built in the early 1970s, the building is in the style of the time. A recent project included repainting and adding a new black wrought iron fence facing West McKinley Avenue, said We Energies spokeswoman Cathy Schulze.

The substation serves an important purpose, providing energy to roughly 20,000 commercial and residential customers.