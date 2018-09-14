Milwaukee alderman proposing solar requirement for some new residential projects

Tony Zielinski says investment will pay for itself

by

September 14, 2018, 1:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/energy-environment/milwaukee-alderman-proposing-solar-requirement-for-some-new-residential-projects/

Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski is proposing legislation that would require developers constructing new residential buildings that are shorter than three stories tall to include solar-powered energy systems.

The cost, according to Zielinski would be about $10,000 per residential unit.

The office building at 1433 N. Water St. in Milwaukee has solar panels installed on its roof to promote energy efficiency.

“That will be quickly recouped in energy savings for owners and investors,” Zielinski said in a written statement. “Those reduced energy costs will help people pay off their mortgage sooner and will help reduce greenhouse gases that are negatively impacting the environment.”

The legislation is currently being drafted by the Legislative Reference Bureau. It would be similar to solar requirements for residential housing required in California, Zielinski said.

Developer Stu Wangard put solar panels on the roof of the office building his firm, Wangard Partners, developed at 1433 N. Water St. in Milwaukee. He said Friday he doesn’t believe solar should be mandated.

The Metropolitan Builders Association of Greater Milwaukee said until the legislation was evaluated by its membership, they did not want to comment.

Projects that have begun prior to Jan. 1, 2019 and any site where the effective annual solar access is restricted to less than 80 contiguous square feet by shading from any existing permanent natural or manmade barrier external to the dwelling, including but not limited to a tree, hill, or adjacent structure, would be exempt, Zielinski said.

The proposal will be scheduled Common Council’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee.

Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski is proposing legislation that would require developers constructing new residential buildings that are shorter than three stories tall to include solar-powered energy systems.

The cost, according to Zielinski would be about $10,000 per residential unit.

The office building at 1433 N. Water St. in Milwaukee has solar panels installed on its roof to promote energy efficiency.

“That will be quickly recouped in energy savings for owners and investors,” Zielinski said in a written statement. “Those reduced energy costs will help people pay off their mortgage sooner and will help reduce greenhouse gases that are negatively impacting the environment.”

The legislation is currently being drafted by the Legislative Reference Bureau. It would be similar to solar requirements for residential housing required in California, Zielinski said.

Developer Stu Wangard put solar panels on the roof of the office building his firm, Wangard Partners, developed at 1433 N. Water St. in Milwaukee. He said Friday he doesn’t believe solar should be mandated.

The Metropolitan Builders Association of Greater Milwaukee said until the legislation was evaluated by its membership, they did not want to comment.

Projects that have begun prior to Jan. 1, 2019 and any site where the effective annual solar access is restricted to less than 80 contiguous square feet by shading from any existing permanent natural or manmade barrier external to the dwelling, including but not limited to a tree, hill, or adjacent structure, would be exempt, Zielinski said.

The proposal will be scheduled Common Council’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

Blockchain: How Does It Fit Into Your Business?
Microsoft Office Downtown

09/18/20187:30 am-9:30 am

CCB Cyber Security Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

09/18/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

When will AI take over and render us obsolete?
The View at Eveolution

09/18/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm