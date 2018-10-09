Leverett stepping down as WEC Energy president

Will remain on company’s board

by

October 09, 2018, 4:34 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/energy-environment/leverett-stepping-down-as-wec-energy-president/

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group Inc. announced Tuesday the company’s former chief executive officer Allen Leverett will also step down from his position as president.

Leverett

Leverett, 52, has been on medical leave since suffering a stroke in October 2017. At the time, he was the company’s president and CEO. Gale Klappa, WEC Energy Group’s chairman, stepped in as CEO on an interim basis and was reappointed to the position full-time in November 2017.

On Monday, Leverett submitted notice of his resignation as president to the company, effective at the close of business Wednesday. He will remain on WEC’s board of directors.

“I know I speak for the entire board in saying how delighted we are that Allen will continue to bring his insight and experience to our deliberations,” said Klappa, who has CEO of WEC Energy Group from 2004 to May 2016 before returning to the role.

Kevin Fletcher, 60, will replace Leverett as company president. He was previously president of We Energies, the company’s Wisconsin utilities. He also was president of WEC’s Michigan and Minnesota utilities starting on Sept. 15.

Fletcher

Fletcher will now have overall responsibility for the operational and financial performance of all of WEC subsidiaries in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois. He will report to Klappa and his compensation arrangement has not been determined.

“I’ve known and worked with Kevin for the past 25 years,” Klappa said. “He brings to his new role a tremendous depth of experience in engineering, operations, customer service, economic development and financial discipline. Kevin will provide great continuity to our organization going forward as he works with our leadership team to build on our track record of world class performance.”

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group Inc. announced Tuesday the company’s former chief executive officer Allen Leverett will also step down from his position as president.

Leverett

Leverett, 52, has been on medical leave since suffering a stroke in October 2017. At the time, he was the company’s president and CEO. Gale Klappa, WEC Energy Group’s chairman, stepped in as CEO on an interim basis and was reappointed to the position full-time in November 2017.

On Monday, Leverett submitted notice of his resignation as president to the company, effective at the close of business Wednesday. He will remain on WEC’s board of directors.

“I know I speak for the entire board in saying how delighted we are that Allen will continue to bring his insight and experience to our deliberations,” said Klappa, who has CEO of WEC Energy Group from 2004 to May 2016 before returning to the role.

Kevin Fletcher, 60, will replace Leverett as company president. He was previously president of We Energies, the company’s Wisconsin utilities. He also was president of WEC’s Michigan and Minnesota utilities starting on Sept. 15.

Fletcher

Fletcher will now have overall responsibility for the operational and financial performance of all of WEC subsidiaries in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois. He will report to Klappa and his compensation arrangement has not been determined.

“I’ve known and worked with Kevin for the past 25 years,” Klappa said. “He brings to his new role a tremendous depth of experience in engineering, operations, customer service, economic development and financial discipline. Kevin will provide great continuity to our organization going forward as he works with our leadership team to build on our track record of world class performance.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Not just the pros
Not just the pros

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
Reefpoint Brew House

10/17/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am