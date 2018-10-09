Leverett stepping down as WEC Energy president

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group Inc. announced Tuesday the company’s former chief executive officer Allen Leverett will also step down from his position as president.

Leverett, 52, has been on medical leave since suffering a stroke in October 2017. At the time, he was the company’s president and CEO. Gale Klappa, WEC Energy Group’s chairman, stepped in as CEO on an interim basis and was reappointed to the position full-time in November 2017.

On Monday, Leverett submitted notice of his resignation as president to the company, effective at the close of business Wednesday. He will remain on WEC’s board of directors.

“I know I speak for the entire board in saying how delighted we are that Allen will continue to bring his insight and experience to our deliberations,” said Klappa, who has CEO of WEC Energy Group from 2004 to May 2016 before returning to the role.

Kevin Fletcher, 60, will replace Leverett as company president. He was previously president of We Energies, the company’s Wisconsin utilities. He also was president of WEC’s Michigan and Minnesota utilities starting on Sept. 15.

Fletcher will now have overall responsibility for the operational and financial performance of all of WEC subsidiaries in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois. He will report to Klappa and his compensation arrangement has not been determined.

“I’ve known and worked with Kevin for the past 25 years,” Klappa said. “He brings to his new role a tremendous depth of experience in engineering, operations, customer service, economic development and financial discipline. Kevin will provide great continuity to our organization going forward as he works with our leadership team to build on our track record of world class performance.”