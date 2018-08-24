Kroger Co. will ban all plastic bags by 2025

Estimates suggest 100 billion plastic bags thrown out annually

by

August 24, 2018, 1:27 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/energy-environment/kroger-co-will-ban-all-plastic-bags-by-2025/

The Kroger Co. , America’s largest supermarket chain, will ban the use of plastic bags across its stores by 2025.

Kroger, the parent company of Milwaukee-based Roundy’s Supermarkets, which operates Pick ‘n Save, announced this week it will phase out single-use plastic bags and transition to reusable bags.

Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO called the decision a “bold move that will better protect the planet for future generations.”

Some estimates suggest 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the United States annually.

Currently, less than five percent of plastic bags are recycled in America per year and single-use plastic bags are the fifth-most common single-use plastic found in the environment, according to Kroger.

“We listen very closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns,” Mike Donnelly, Kroger’s executive vice president and chief operating officer said in a written statement.

The company’s Seattle-based QFC will be the company’s first retail division to phase out plastic bags. Kroger expects QFC’s transition to be complete in 2019.

Other retailers across the country have decided to eliminate plastic bags including IKEA, which started offering large blue reusable bags about 10 years ago, Costco and Sam’s Club, which uses cardboard boxes, and local Co-Ops, including Outpost Natural Foods, which uses paper bags.

Earlier this week, Kroger was named to Fortune magazine’s Change the World 2018 list, debuting in the sixth spot. The recognition highlights the work of 57 big companies across the world using their resources to solve societal problems. The company was recognized for its social impact plan Zero Hunger | Zero Waste.

The program sent more than 91 million pounds of safe, nutritious food to local food banks and pantries in 2017. Kroger provided more than 325 million meals to families in need last year, in food and funds combined.

The Kroger Co. , America’s largest supermarket chain, will ban the use of plastic bags across its stores by 2025.

Kroger, the parent company of Milwaukee-based Roundy’s Supermarkets, which operates Pick ‘n Save, announced this week it will phase out single-use plastic bags and transition to reusable bags.

Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO called the decision a “bold move that will better protect the planet for future generations.”

Some estimates suggest 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the United States annually.

Currently, less than five percent of plastic bags are recycled in America per year and single-use plastic bags are the fifth-most common single-use plastic found in the environment, according to Kroger.

“We listen very closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns,” Mike Donnelly, Kroger’s executive vice president and chief operating officer said in a written statement.

The company’s Seattle-based QFC will be the company’s first retail division to phase out plastic bags. Kroger expects QFC’s transition to be complete in 2019.

Other retailers across the country have decided to eliminate plastic bags including IKEA, which started offering large blue reusable bags about 10 years ago, Costco and Sam’s Club, which uses cardboard boxes, and local Co-Ops, including Outpost Natural Foods, which uses paper bags.

Earlier this week, Kroger was named to Fortune magazine’s Change the World 2018 list, debuting in the sixth spot. The recognition highlights the work of 57 big companies across the world using their resources to solve societal problems. The company was recognized for its social impact plan Zero Hunger | Zero Waste.

The program sent more than 91 million pounds of safe, nutritious food to local food banks and pantries in 2017. Kroger provided more than 325 million meals to families in need last year, in food and funds combined.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Who will win the race for governor in November?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems
Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems

Finding ways to improve processes positions the company to grow sales, attract talent

by Rich Rovito

How to plan for Social Security
How to plan for Social Security

Options exist to improve the prospects of benefits in the future

by Mandy Nowaczynski, CPA, CFP

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

SCORE SE WI presents workshop, "How to start a business"
Ottawa University

09/08/20189:00 am-12:00 pm

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm