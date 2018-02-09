EnSync moves to new HQ in Menomonee Falls

Former building sold for $2.34 million

by

February 09, 2018, 12:08 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/energy-environment/ensync-moves-to-new-hq-in-menomonee-falls/

Menomonee Falls-based EnSync Inc. is moving its headquarters about one mile south from its current location to a leased facility at N88 W13901 Main Street, Suite 200.

EnSync, which makes distributed energy resources systems and internet of energy control platforms, sold its previous headquarters building at N93 W14475 Whittaker Way earlier this month. The 72,000-square-foot building sold for $2.34 million to MSJC LLC, which is registered to Steven Krueger, owner of Menomonee Falls-based Universal Metrics Inc. The building was assessed at $2.49 million in 2017.

Brad Hansen, EnSync president and chief executive officer, said the building sale would improve the company’s balance sheet. EnSync generated $1.7 million in net proceeds from the sale, according to a securities filing.

“The sale of our previous building and moving to the new facility will significantly improve the efficiency of the company operations, optimized for the vision and strategy we put in place for the company three years ago,” Hansen said in a statement. “Our new leased facility will have much better space utilization, with expansion capacity for the future.”

EnSync is leasing the 42,600-square-foot facility space from an affiliate of Waukesha-based Siepmann Realty Corp. The company agreed to a seven-year lease in December with annual payments starting at $166,000 and a one-time option to extend the lease for five years.

Hansen said EnSync wasn’t able to fully utilize the Whittaker Way building because much of it was intended to be used as a warehouse.

“Our business strategy around the move has been two-fold,” Hansen said. “First, the Menomonee Falls location has been about project design, engineering and testing new product prototypes for about three years, so the new building is a better fit for the team, while still allowing room for growth. Second, the sale of the previous building, and lease of the current building, better reflects our asset-light business operation strategy.”

In addition to Menomonee Falls, EnSync has offices in Madison; Petaluma, California; Honolulu, Hawaii and AnHui, China. Wisconsin operations focus on design, software and prototyping.

Menomonee Falls-based EnSync Inc. is moving its headquarters about one mile south from its current location to a leased facility at N88 W13901 Main Street, Suite 200.

EnSync, which makes distributed energy resources systems and internet of energy control platforms, sold its previous headquarters building at N93 W14475 Whittaker Way earlier this month. The 72,000-square-foot building sold for $2.34 million to MSJC LLC, which is registered to Steven Krueger, owner of Menomonee Falls-based Universal Metrics Inc. The building was assessed at $2.49 million in 2017.

Brad Hansen, EnSync president and chief executive officer, said the building sale would improve the company’s balance sheet. EnSync generated $1.7 million in net proceeds from the sale, according to a securities filing.

“The sale of our previous building and moving to the new facility will significantly improve the efficiency of the company operations, optimized for the vision and strategy we put in place for the company three years ago,” Hansen said in a statement. “Our new leased facility will have much better space utilization, with expansion capacity for the future.”

EnSync is leasing the 42,600-square-foot facility space from an affiliate of Waukesha-based Siepmann Realty Corp. The company agreed to a seven-year lease in December with annual payments starting at $166,000 and a one-time option to extend the lease for five years.

Hansen said EnSync wasn’t able to fully utilize the Whittaker Way building because much of it was intended to be used as a warehouse.

“Our business strategy around the move has been two-fold,” Hansen said. “First, the Menomonee Falls location has been about project design, engineering and testing new product prototypes for about three years, so the new building is a better fit for the team, while still allowing room for growth. Second, the sale of the previous building, and lease of the current building, better reflects our asset-light business operation strategy.”

In addition to Menomonee Falls, EnSync has offices in Madison; Petaluma, California; Honolulu, Hawaii and AnHui, China. Wisconsin operations focus on design, software and prototyping.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm