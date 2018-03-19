West Bend Health Center

Breaking Ground

March 19, 2018, 3:30 AM

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is planning to build a 100,000-square-foot health center to replace its existing facility in West Bend.

Construction on the three-story building is scheduled to begin this summer, pending city approval, and it is scheduled to open in early 2020. The existing facility will remain operational while the new building is under construction.

The center will be occupied by primary care physicians and other providers in family and internal medicine.

Owner: Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

Cost: $33 million

Location: 1700 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend

