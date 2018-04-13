TownePlace Suites opens at Drexel Town Square

Extended stay hotel has 112 rooms

by

April 13, 2018, 1:24 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/towneplace-suites-opens-at-drexel-town-square/

Oak Creek’s TownePlace Suites by Marriott at Drexel Town Square opened today.

The 112-room hotel is located on a 2.3-acre site on the eastern side of the public square at Drexel Town Square at 7980 South Market St.

TownePlace Suites in Oak Creek.

The four-story, extended stay hotel has suites with full-size kitchens and in-room workstations as well as an indoor pool and fitness center.

The new hotel will be managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts of Fairfax, Virginia.

“We are excited to introduce the TownePlace Suites brand to the Oak Creek/Greater Milwaukee area,” said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, TownePlace Suites. “At TownePlace Suites, we get it. We want to go above and beyond to do everything we can to make our guests feel comfortable.”

CORE Construction broke ground on the project in August 2016. It was originally scheduled to open in fall 2017.

The hotel was originally going to be a 108-room Four Points by Sheraton but the flag was changed to TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

TownePlace Suites is considered an upper mid-scale Marriott brand. This will be the second TownePlace Suites in the state. The other one is in Brookfield.

