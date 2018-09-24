ThermTech expanding Waukesha facility

Commercial heat-treating business ThermTech broke ground on a 13,000-square-foot expansion of its Waukesha facilities on Friday.

The purchase of a large heat-treating furnace at a reduced price because of a business closing in Indiana prompted the expansion.

“We had to make a quick decision on the purchase,” a project description submitted to the city of Waukesha says. “We are incredibly busy, and need the capacity. That said, we also realized that the equipment would not fit in any of our current locations.”

ThermTech has facilities at 301 and 305 Travis Lane with the addition going on the former. The company also owns a facility at 1511 Pearl St. in Waukesha and leases a number of facilities around its headquarters.

The expansion actually utilizes the same footprint as a 2010 expansion plan that would have used the space for a corporate office center. The city approved the plans at the time, but the company ultimately did not move forward because of the recession.

ThermTech is working with Keller Inc. on the current project, which is expected to be complete by December.