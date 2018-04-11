Stevens to lead construction of office and retail building at Ballpark Commons

Wheel and Sprocket will have store in ground floor

April 11, 2018, 1:20 PM

Madison-based Stevens Construction Corp. has been selected as general contractor for an office and retail building at the Ballpark Commons mixed-used development in Franklin.

“We’re impressed by the work Stevens Construction Corp. has done in the past, and their overall approach is in sync with our team,” said ROC Ventures CEO Mike Zimmerman.

The three-story building will house the headquarters of ROC Ventures, the developer of Ballpark Commons, and Marso Companies Construction.

The ground floor will feature a Wheel and Sprocket retail store as well as an additional 3,700 square feet of retail space.

Ballpark Commons is a mixed-used development at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin. Ballpark Commons will include a 4,000-seat baseball stadium (host to an American Association of Professional Baseball team as well as the UW-Milwaukee Panthers), commercial and retail businesses, restaurants, up to 212 apartments, and various entertainment and active lifestyle features including the MOSH Performance and Wellness Village and Luxe Golf Bays, a golf entertainment facility offering 57 year-round open-air bays on three levels facing a driving range. The project will to break ground this spring.

“Ballpark Commons is destined to be a fantastic asset to the entire region,” said Stevens Construction Corp. Director of Milwaukee Operations Matt Cool. “We’re proud to be a part of something this ambitious and look forward to making ROC Ventures’ vision into reality.”

