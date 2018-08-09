State OKs first phase of UWM’s planned $52 million Columbia Hospital renovation

The first phase of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s planned $52.2 million renovation of the former Columbia Hospital complex was approved Wednesday by the State Building Commission.

The university’s plans for the complex, which is adjacent to its main Kenwood Campus, include creating an interdisciplinary academic district on the property that would serve the College of Nursing, College of Health Sciences, School of Information Studies and Student Health Services.

The project encompasses approximately 470,100 square feet across seven former hospital buildings. Milwaukee-based architecture and design firm Kahler Slater Inc. has been hired to design the project. UWM purchased the complex in 2010.

The State Building Commission on Wednesday approved funding for the $16 million first phase of the project, which will mostly include repairs to two buildings’ exteriors. Construction on the first phase is expected to begin in March 2019, with completion slated for November 2019.

The UW Board of Regents approved a $52.1 million bond authority for the entire project in September 2017.