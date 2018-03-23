State, Foxconn unveil process for contractors to bid on projects

Businesses interested in bidding on construction work related to Foxconn Technology Group’s 22 million-square-foot LCD panel manufacturing campus can now register with the project’s general contractors M+W | Gilbane.

The registration is available on here.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is also working with M+W | Gilbane to host informational sessions for potential subcontractors, suppliers and vendors.

The first session will be April 3 in Racine County. Additional sessions are planned in Appleton, Eagle River, Eau Claire, Janesville, La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee, Platteville, Superior, Wausau and with Wisconsin Tribal Nations.

Foxconn announced its selection of M+W | Gilbane, a joint venture between German firm M+W Group and Rhode Island-based Gilbane Building Co., as general contractor earlier this week. CH2M and The Sigma Group were also selected for leading roles.

Site work, material procurement and temporary logistics preparation are expected to begin in 60 days.