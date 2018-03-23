State, Foxconn unveil process for contractors to bid on projects

Work expected to begin in 60 days

by

March 23, 2018, 1:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/state-foxconn-unveil-process-for-contractors-to-bid-on-projects/

Businesses interested in bidding on construction work related to Foxconn Technology Group’s 22 million-square-foot LCD panel manufacturing campus can now register with the project’s general contractors M+W | Gilbane.

The registration is available on here.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is also working with M+W | Gilbane to host informational sessions for potential subcontractors, suppliers and vendors.

The first session will be April 3 in Racine County. Additional sessions are planned in Appleton, Eagle River, Eau Claire, Janesville, La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee, Platteville, Superior, Wausau and with Wisconsin Tribal Nations.

Foxconn announced its selection of M+W | Gilbane, a joint venture between German firm M+W Group and Rhode Island-based Gilbane Building Co., as general contractor earlier this week. CH2M and The Sigma Group were also selected for leading roles.

Site work, material procurement and temporary logistics preparation are expected to begin in 60 days.

Businesses interested in bidding on construction work related to Foxconn Technology Group’s 22 million-square-foot LCD panel manufacturing campus can now register with the project’s general contractors M+W | Gilbane.

The registration is available on here.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is also working with M+W | Gilbane to host informational sessions for potential subcontractors, suppliers and vendors.

The first session will be April 3 in Racine County. Additional sessions are planned in Appleton, Eagle River, Eau Claire, Janesville, La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee, Platteville, Superior, Wausau and with Wisconsin Tribal Nations.

Foxconn announced its selection of M+W | Gilbane, a joint venture between German firm M+W Group and Rhode Island-based Gilbane Building Co., as general contractor earlier this week. CH2M and The Sigma Group were also selected for leading roles.

Site work, material procurement and temporary logistics preparation are expected to begin in 60 days.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you agree with President Trump's decision to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

10 years later it’s still MillerCoors time in Milwaukee

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

Marquette University's Annual Ethics of Big Data Symposium
Northwestern Mutual

04/27/20188:00 am-8:00 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm