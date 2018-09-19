“Social-responsibility” legislation would reward city contractors for hiring unemployed workers

City initiative aims to eliminate barriers to employment

by

September 19, 2018, 12:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/social-responsibility-legislation-would-reward-city-contractors-for-reducing-unemployment/

Legislation proposed by Milwaukee Ald. Milele Coggs would reward city-hired contractors who make an effort to hire city residents who have traditionally had trouble finding work because they lack a high school diploma or have spent time in jail.

Coggs said she was inspired to draft the legislation after meeting a contractor who employs 104 people, many of whom were formerly in jail.

“Milwaukee is as great as we can make it,” Coggs said. “This legislation is one thing we can do as policy makers to encourage contractors who we are spending taxpayer dollars with to make the barriers to employment a little less.”

The proposal would require the city purchasing director to create a bid scoring system that awards additional points to contractors who make efforts to eliminate or significantly reduce barriers to unemployment.

Contractors are currently scored based on a number of criteria before being awarded a city job. Under the new legislation, if the “socially-responsible” contractor is not the lowest bidder, they could still be awarded the job, as long as the price differential does not exceed the lowest bid by more than 5 percent or $25,000.

The city spent $184 million on contracts in 2017.

“This legislation puts forth incentives to city-hired contractors for them to be a part of a push in doing things differently to help put people back to work,” Coggs said. “I believe these extra efforts can help improve conditions and turn lives around for the better.”

Some of the examples Coggs listed include hiring persons with a felony conviction; assisting current or prospective employees in earning high school diplomas; providing hours of paid sick leave; and underwriting or facilitating services for employees such as obtaining a valid driver’s license, legal aid services, child care and family-related dependent care, and emergency housing.

“To create improved conditions in Milwaukee we will need an all hands on deck approach that asks everyone to do a little extra in their daily work,” Coggs said.

The measure has been co-sponsored by Aldermen Russell Stamper II, Khalif Rainey, Chantia Lewis, José Pérez, Robert Bauman, Ashanti Hamilton and Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson.

It is also supported by the YWCA and 9to5 National Association of Working Women.

Earlier this year, the city terminated a contract and rejected a bid for another with American Sewer Services who employed gun-brandishing workers and an employee who brought a cooler to a work site with a Ku Klux Klan sticker.

Legislation proposed by Milwaukee Ald. Milele Coggs would reward city-hired contractors who make an effort to hire city residents who have traditionally had trouble finding work because they lack a high school diploma or have spent time in jail.

Coggs said she was inspired to draft the legislation after meeting a contractor who employs 104 people, many of whom were formerly in jail.

“Milwaukee is as great as we can make it,” Coggs said. “This legislation is one thing we can do as policy makers to encourage contractors who we are spending taxpayer dollars with to make the barriers to employment a little less.”

The proposal would require the city purchasing director to create a bid scoring system that awards additional points to contractors who make efforts to eliminate or significantly reduce barriers to unemployment.

Contractors are currently scored based on a number of criteria before being awarded a city job. Under the new legislation, if the “socially-responsible” contractor is not the lowest bidder, they could still be awarded the job, as long as the price differential does not exceed the lowest bid by more than 5 percent or $25,000.

The city spent $184 million on contracts in 2017.

“This legislation puts forth incentives to city-hired contractors for them to be a part of a push in doing things differently to help put people back to work,” Coggs said. “I believe these extra efforts can help improve conditions and turn lives around for the better.”

Some of the examples Coggs listed include hiring persons with a felony conviction; assisting current or prospective employees in earning high school diplomas; providing hours of paid sick leave; and underwriting or facilitating services for employees such as obtaining a valid driver’s license, legal aid services, child care and family-related dependent care, and emergency housing.

“To create improved conditions in Milwaukee we will need an all hands on deck approach that asks everyone to do a little extra in their daily work,” Coggs said.

The measure has been co-sponsored by Aldermen Russell Stamper II, Khalif Rainey, Chantia Lewis, José Pérez, Robert Bauman, Ashanti Hamilton and Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson.

It is also supported by the YWCA and 9to5 National Association of Working Women.

Earlier this year, the city terminated a contract and rejected a bid for another with American Sewer Services who employed gun-brandishing workers and an employee who brought a cooler to a work site with a Ku Klux Klan sticker.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/20/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

2018 Wisconsin Veterans in the Workforce Summit
Baird Corporate Headquarters

09/21/201812:00 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

She Stands Tall® Speaker Series: Bayview
Lazy Susan, MKE

09/25/20186:00 pm-7:30 pm

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm