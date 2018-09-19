Schroeder Moving Systems planning expansion in New Berlin

Would add 21,000 square feet to warehouse

by

September 19, 2018, 12:18 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/schroeder-moving-systems-planning-expansion-in-new-berlin/

Schroeder Moving Systems is planning to expand its warehouse at 15700 W. Lincoln Ave. in New Berlin and would also add a semi-trailer parking area on vacant land to the north of the facility, according to documents submitted to the state Department of Natural Resources.

The view from a proposed Schroeder Moving Systems entrance along Rogers Drive.

Schroeder Moving Systems provides residential and commercial moving services and warehousing. The company was founded in 1947 and also has offices in Appleton.

According to the plans, Schroeder would add 21,000 square feet to the north side of its 72,000-square-foot warehouse. A 50-trailer parking area along with stormwater basins would be created on vacant land at 15901 W. Rogers Drive.

Work on the parking portion of the project could begin this month and the building addition should begin within 12 months, according to documents submitted to the city.

The New Berlin Community Development Authority approved plans for the expansion earlier this month.

A Schroeder Moving Systems representative did not immediately return a message seeking additional comment.

