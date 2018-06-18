Racine launches $1.5 million training program for Foxconn construction work

Racine Works will initially train 185 people for water utility work

by

June 18, 2018, 5:53 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/racine-launches-1-5-million-training-program-for-foxconn-construction-work/

With an estimated millions of dollars in contracts to award to get water to the site of Foxconn Technology Group’s planned LCD manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant, the city of Racine is launching a $1.5 million program aimed at training unemployed residents to work on those projects.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason speaks at an event announcing the Racine Works training program.

Racine Works will draw on funding from a number of sources to train 167 unemployed residents and another 15 incumbent employees with the city. Funding includes $500,000 from the city, $400,000 from the state Department of Workforce Development’s Wisconsin Fast Forward program, a $100,000 grant from the Gateway Foundation and $500,000 in wage subsidies from UMOS.

“Somebody is going to build these facilities and the question is how many people can we get trained,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said.

Mason noted the city can implement local hiring requirements for contractors working on city projects, but enforcing them is a challenge if the workforce is not available.

“It’s really hard to hold contractors to that standard if we don’t have the training focus locally,” he said.

Statewide, unemployment is at 2.8 percent, but in Racine County it was slightly higher in April at 3.2 percent and 4.1 percent in the city of Racine. However, those figures don’t count people who have given up on looking for work.

State and local officials have expressed a desire for Foxconn’s planned investment to provide an opportunity for under and unemployed people in Milwaukee and Racine to be brought into the workforce. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton used their remarks at Foxconn’s announcement of a North American headquarters in the city to push for a wider benefit for all the city’s neighborhoods. Hamilton in particular said it was important to be intentional about making those connections.

Mason agreed that connecting those looking for work with the available opportunities will require focus, adding Foxconn’s arrival has already forced a number of collaborations between organizations in Racine.

Other organizations involved in the Racine Works program include WRTP/BIG STEP, Human Capital Development Corporation – First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship Program, Gateway Technical College, Racine County Economic Development Corporation and the Racine County Human Services Department.

Even with the Foxconn project racing ahead and some water utility contracts already awarded, Mason said it is not too late to get people training. He added the effort will also have to go beyond training to bring people into the program.

“Recruitment goes hand-in-hand with the training,” he said. “It’s not just a matter of announcing there will be training. We’ve got to go into the community and reach people where they are.”

With an estimated millions of dollars in contracts to award to get water to the site of Foxconn Technology Group’s planned LCD manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant, the city of Racine is launching a $1.5 million program aimed at training unemployed residents to work on those projects.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason speaks at an event announcing the Racine Works training program.

Racine Works will draw on funding from a number of sources to train 167 unemployed residents and another 15 incumbent employees with the city. Funding includes $500,000 from the city, $400,000 from the state Department of Workforce Development’s Wisconsin Fast Forward program, a $100,000 grant from the Gateway Foundation and $500,000 in wage subsidies from UMOS.

“Somebody is going to build these facilities and the question is how many people can we get trained,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said.

Mason noted the city can implement local hiring requirements for contractors working on city projects, but enforcing them is a challenge if the workforce is not available.

“It’s really hard to hold contractors to that standard if we don’t have the training focus locally,” he said.

Statewide, unemployment is at 2.8 percent, but in Racine County it was slightly higher in April at 3.2 percent and 4.1 percent in the city of Racine. However, those figures don’t count people who have given up on looking for work.

State and local officials have expressed a desire for Foxconn’s planned investment to provide an opportunity for under and unemployed people in Milwaukee and Racine to be brought into the workforce. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton used their remarks at Foxconn’s announcement of a North American headquarters in the city to push for a wider benefit for all the city’s neighborhoods. Hamilton in particular said it was important to be intentional about making those connections.

Mason agreed that connecting those looking for work with the available opportunities will require focus, adding Foxconn’s arrival has already forced a number of collaborations between organizations in Racine.

Other organizations involved in the Racine Works program include WRTP/BIG STEP, Human Capital Development Corporation – First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship Program, Gateway Technical College, Racine County Economic Development Corporation and the Racine County Human Services Department.

Even with the Foxconn project racing ahead and some water utility contracts already awarded, Mason said it is not too late to get people training. He added the effort will also have to go beyond training to bring people into the program.

“Recruitment goes hand-in-hand with the training,” he said. “It’s not just a matter of announcing there will be training. We’ve got to go into the community and reach people where they are.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Big Cheese

Third-generation leader heads Sargento

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Destination: Workspace – variety matters
Destination: Workspace – variety matters

Top drivers for workplace design

by Stephanie Anderson

How to find quality healthcare
How to find quality healthcare

Using high-quality providers is key to solving high health costs

by Jim Mueller

Load up on these apps for a healthy summer
Load up on these apps for a healthy summer

Anthem experts recommend top health-related apps

by Paul Nobile

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Safety Roundtable
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/27/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Summer Fun at the Fest with MBBI
Summerfest Grounds

06/27/20185:30 pm-11:30 pm

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm