Pabst Farms

Bird’s Eye View

by

October 01, 2018, 3:45 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/pabst-farms/

Curt Waltz, Aerialscapes, www.aerialscapes.com

After years of little progress, the sprawling Pabst Farms mixed-use development in Oconomowoc had a busy summer, with several more projects planned.

In August, Fleet Farm opened a 218,000-square-foot store, along with a gas station, convenience store and auto service center, along I-94 on the south end of the development.

North of the Fleet Farm store, more commercial activity has taken place, with a Qdoba Mexican Eats and Firestone Complete Auto Care recently opening, as well as some smaller commercial buildings, said Jason Gallo, city planner.

The residential portion of Pabst Farms is also expanding. Just west of existing subdivision Eastlake Village, Village Crossing II at Pabst Farms Condominiums was recently approved.

The project, being developed by Elm Grove-based Kings Way Homes LLC, will feature nine buildings. The first phase includes 26 units, Gallo said.

