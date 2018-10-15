New Perspective Waukesha

Breaking Ground

by

October 15, 2018, 3:15 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/new-perspective-waukesha/

Credit: Tushie Montgomery Architects

Appleton-based The Boldt Co. is partnering with Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based New Perspective Senior Living LLC on a $30 million, 128-unit senior housing project in Waukesha.

The development, to be called New Perspective Waukesha, is planned for a 5.7-acre site at the southeast corner of East Broadway and Les Paul Parkway.

Plans call for 92 independent living and assisted living units and 36 memory care units. Offering three types of apartments has become an industry standard as many older adults have preferred an “aging in place” model.

New Perspective Waukesha will be a three-story,
155,544-square-foot building with underground parking.

Construction is slated to begin in November. The project will take about 18 months to complete.

Owner: The Boldt Co. and RNT Development LLC/New Perspective Senior Living LLC

Size: 128 units

Cost:  $30 million

