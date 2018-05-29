Mount Pleasant selects firm for initial Foxconn demolition work

The village of Mount Pleasant has selected Guelig Waste Removal and Demolition LLC for the first two demolition contracts related to Foxconn Technology Group’s planned LCD manufacturing campus.

Guelig Waste Removal, based in Eden, Wisconsin, just southeast of Fond du Lac, was the lowest bidder on the two packages at a combined $378,300. The village’s finance, legal and license committee recommended approval of the contracts and the village board is expected to vote on them on Monday.

“We were pleased to see the positive response from Wisconsin companies for the village’s first Foxconn-related construction contracts,” said Claude Lois, Mount Pleasant project director. “In keeping with our Wisconsin First commitment, the recommended team is led by a Wisconsin-based company and includes four additional subcontractors, all based in Wisconsin, with two from Racine County.”

The village said all 20 bids received for the project came from Wisconsin companies.

Guelig is proposing to work with four subcontractors on the project, including Milwaukee-based KPH Construction, Salem-based Adam Salem Sand & Gravel Inc, Union Grove-based Krizan’s Well Drilling and Burlington-based Pat’s Services Inc.

The initial work includes 23 parcels along Braun Road. Crews will raze and remove all structures, out buildings, flatwork, driveway aprons; fill all basements, crawl spaces and excavated areas with approved granular material and restore landscapes as needed.