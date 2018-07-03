Moore Construction building new HQ

Existing building will be sold to local manufacturer

by

July 03, 2018, 11:39 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/moore-construction-building-new-hq-in-menomonee-falls/

Moore Construction Services started work Monday on its own building project, a new 13,000-square-foot headquarters in Menomonee Falls.

Rendering of Moore Construction HQ

The building, which will be located at the northeast corner of Silver Spring Drive and Enterprise Avenue, is almost double the size of its currently location just down the street at W146 N5805 Enterprise Ave.

The 6.4-acre site Moore Construction is building on gives the company enough room to add onto the building down the road, said Mike Moore, company president.

Moore started Moore Construction in 2007. The company specializes in design/build and general contracting services in the commercial, educational and religious group markets.

The company employs 22 people, including Moore’s wife, son and daughter-in-law. The company had $15 million in revenue last year.

“Construction is booming and growing dramatically,” Moore said. “We needed a new building to support us and attract new talent.”

Moore said a local manufacturing firm has an option to purchase the current 8,000 square foot building.

Moore Construction is expecting to move into its new headquarters early next year.

Moore Construction Services started work Monday on its own building project, a new 13,000-square-foot headquarters in Menomonee Falls.

Rendering of Moore Construction HQ

The building, which will be located at the northeast corner of Silver Spring Drive and Enterprise Avenue, is almost double the size of its currently location just down the street at W146 N5805 Enterprise Ave.

The 6.4-acre site Moore Construction is building on gives the company enough room to add onto the building down the road, said Mike Moore, company president.

Moore started Moore Construction in 2007. The company specializes in design/build and general contracting services in the commercial, educational and religious group markets.

The company employs 22 people, including Moore’s wife, son and daughter-in-law. The company had $15 million in revenue last year.

“Construction is booming and growing dramatically,” Moore said. “We needed a new building to support us and attract new talent.”

Moore said a local manufacturing firm has an option to purchase the current 8,000 square foot building.

Moore Construction is expecting to move into its new headquarters early next year.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm