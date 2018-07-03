Moore Construction building new HQ

Moore Construction Services started work Monday on its own building project, a new 13,000-square-foot headquarters in Menomonee Falls.

The building, which will be located at the northeast corner of Silver Spring Drive and Enterprise Avenue, is almost double the size of its currently location just down the street at W146 N5805 Enterprise Ave.

The 6.4-acre site Moore Construction is building on gives the company enough room to add onto the building down the road, said Mike Moore, company president.

Moore started Moore Construction in 2007. The company specializes in design/build and general contracting services in the commercial, educational and religious group markets.

The company employs 22 people, including Moore’s wife, son and daughter-in-law. The company had $15 million in revenue last year.

“Construction is booming and growing dramatically,” Moore said. “We needed a new building to support us and attract new talent.”

Moore said a local manufacturing firm has an option to purchase the current 8,000 square foot building.

Moore Construction is expecting to move into its new headquarters early next year.