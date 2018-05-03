Milwaukee Tool moving ahead with Brookfield expansion

Company still in talks with WEDC for state support

by

May 03, 2018, 12:47 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/milwaukee-tool-moving-ahead-with-brookfield-expansion/

Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool announced Thursday the company plans to move forward with a second major expansion of its headquarters along Lisbon Road after receiving approvals from the city.

The company announced in January it planned to build a $32 million, 114,500-square-foot office building across the street from its main campus. The project is expected to add 350 new jobs in the next five years.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The project is supported by $3.5 million in tax incremental financing by the city of Brookfield and Milwaukee Tool is still in talks with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. for potential state support.

“We are dedicated to driving growth and creating new jobs in Wisconsin and throughout the United States,” said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool group president. “We are proud to partner with the City of Brookfield to grow our world-class work environment here in Wisconsin so we can attract, retain, and recruit the best talent in the world. We firmly believe that, through investing in our people, we will continue delivering disruptive innovation and driving productivity on the jobsite for our users and distribution partners.”

This is Milwaukee Tool’s second major expansion of its corporate headquarters in recent years. The company broke ground in early 2016 on a 200,000-square-foot office building that cost $35 million. The project was supported by $18 million in state tax credits and $6 million in tax incremental financing from the city.

A subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries Inc., Milwaukee Tool has seen sustained growth in recent years driven by the release of high-end cordless power tools and a string of innovative new products. The company is targeting $5 billion in revenue by 2020 after crossing $2 billion for the first time in 2015.

The growth has resulted in increased employment at the Brookfield headquarters for Milwaukee Tool, which had about 300 employees in 2011. There are currently about 1,300 employees working at the campus.

Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool announced Thursday the company plans to move forward with a second major expansion of its headquarters along Lisbon Road after receiving approvals from the city.

The company announced in January it planned to build a $32 million, 114,500-square-foot office building across the street from its main campus. The project is expected to add 350 new jobs in the next five years.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The project is supported by $3.5 million in tax incremental financing by the city of Brookfield and Milwaukee Tool is still in talks with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. for potential state support.

“We are dedicated to driving growth and creating new jobs in Wisconsin and throughout the United States,” said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool group president. “We are proud to partner with the City of Brookfield to grow our world-class work environment here in Wisconsin so we can attract, retain, and recruit the best talent in the world. We firmly believe that, through investing in our people, we will continue delivering disruptive innovation and driving productivity on the jobsite for our users and distribution partners.”

This is Milwaukee Tool’s second major expansion of its corporate headquarters in recent years. The company broke ground in early 2016 on a 200,000-square-foot office building that cost $35 million. The project was supported by $18 million in state tax credits and $6 million in tax incremental financing from the city.

A subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries Inc., Milwaukee Tool has seen sustained growth in recent years driven by the release of high-end cordless power tools and a string of innovative new products. The company is targeting $5 billion in revenue by 2020 after crossing $2 billion for the first time in 2015.

The growth has resulted in increased employment at the Brookfield headquarters for Milwaukee Tool, which had about 300 employees in 2011. There are currently about 1,300 employees working at the campus.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm