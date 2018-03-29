Locations set for some Foxconn contractor events

State and local officials, along with Foxconn general contractor M+W|Gilbane, have set the location for the first in a series of informational sessions for companies interested in bidding on Foxconn construction work.

The first session will be held from Tuesday, April 3, at Foutain Hall, 8505 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the informational session will run from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free, but advanced registration is required and available here.

Attending an informational session is one of the requirements for bidding on the Foxconn project. Companies also have to register with M+W|Gilbane and attend a pre-bid/matchmaking session “that will outline a clear and detailed process with good faith efforts to place ‘Wisconsin First’ while building significant capacity in both workforce and business,” according to a Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announcement.

The state and Foxconn are planning to hold 12 informational sessions throughout the state. Other events with announced locations include:

Wednesday, April 4: University of Wisconsin-Platteville – Harry & Laura Nohr Gallery, 1 University Plaza. Co-hosted by Prosperity Southwest.

Friday, April 6: Liberty Hall Banquet and Conference Center, 800 Eisenhower Drive, Kimberly. Co-hosted by The New North.

Thursdsay, April 12: Superior Government Center, 1316 N. 14th St., Superior. Co-hosted by Visions Northwest.

Monday, April 16: Chippewa Valley Technical College – Energy Education Center, 4000 Campus Road, Eau Claire. Co-hosted by Momentum West.

Tuesday, April 17. La Crosse Area Chamber Foundation, 601 7th St. N, La Crosse. Co-hosted by 7 Rivers Alliance.

Times, registration and more information about those sessions are available at the Wisconn Valley website.

Other informational sessions will take place in April in Eagle River, Janesville, Madison, Milwaukee, Superior, Wausau and Wisconsin Tribal Nations.