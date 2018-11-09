Klein-Dickert Glass to relocate, expand in Pewaukee

Klein-Dickert Glass plans to move its Pewaukee operations to a new, 53,000-square-foot facility that will be built at W227 N4755 Duplainville Road in the city of Pewaukee to accommodate the growth of its business.

“We like Pewaukee, we wanted to stay here,” said Jim Longley, Klein-Dickert president.

The company, which installs commercial storefront and curtain walls, currently operates from a 20,000-square-foot facility at W231 N2837 Roundy Circle East and another 6,500 square feet leased across the street.

Longley said the growth in construction activity in the region and the company’s commitment to not take on more work than it can manage drove the decision to expand.

“In order to hopefully service (our customers) properly, we need the additional facilities,” he said.

KD Glass LLC bought the 10-acre property at W227 N4755 Duplainville Road for the new facility from MHL Land LLC earlier this week for $998,058, according to state records. The site was previously occupied by a landscaping company, that has moved out.

Some of Klein-Dickert’s projects include the Potawatomi hotel, the Marquette Law School and Discovery World.

The company has around 70 employees in Pewaukee between its field staff, shop floor and office. Another 40 employees work from a 33,000-square-foot facility in Madison.

Longley said the company is expecting a 5 to 10 percent increase in staff through the expansion.

The plan is to break ground in May of next year with the project complete by mid-October.