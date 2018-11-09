Klein-Dickert Glass to relocate, expand in Pewaukee

Company plans to break ground next year on 53,000-square-foot building

by

November 09, 2018, 1:22 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/klein-dickert-glass-to-relocate-expand-in-pewaukee/

Klein-Dickert Glass plans to move its Pewaukee operations to a new, 53,000-square-foot facility that will be built at W227 N4755 Duplainville Road in the city of Pewaukee to accommodate the growth of its business.

Klein-Dickert provided glass work for the Potawatomi hotel and is also working on the current expansion.

“We like Pewaukee, we wanted to stay here,” said Jim Longley, Klein-Dickert president.

The company, which installs commercial storefront and curtain walls, currently operates from a 20,000-square-foot facility at W231 N2837 Roundy Circle East and another 6,500 square feet leased across the street.

Longley said the growth in construction activity in the region and the company’s commitment to not take on more work than it can manage drove the decision to expand.

“In order to hopefully service (our customers) properly, we need the additional facilities,” he said.

KD Glass LLC bought the 10-acre property at W227 N4755 Duplainville Road for the new facility from MHL Land LLC earlier this week for $998,058, according to state records. The site was previously occupied by a landscaping company, that has moved out.

Some of Klein-Dickert’s projects include the Potawatomi hotel, the Marquette Law School and Discovery World.

The company has around 70 employees in Pewaukee between its field staff, shop floor and office. Another 40 employees work from a 33,000-square-foot facility in Madison.

Longley said the company is expecting a 5 to 10 percent increase in staff through the expansion.

The plan is to break ground in May of next year with the project complete by mid-October.

Klein-Dickert Glass plans to move its Pewaukee operations to a new, 53,000-square-foot facility that will be built at W227 N4755 Duplainville Road in the city of Pewaukee to accommodate the growth of its business.

Klein-Dickert provided glass work for the Potawatomi hotel and is also working on the current expansion.

“We like Pewaukee, we wanted to stay here,” said Jim Longley, Klein-Dickert president.

The company, which installs commercial storefront and curtain walls, currently operates from a 20,000-square-foot facility at W231 N2837 Roundy Circle East and another 6,500 square feet leased across the street.

Longley said the growth in construction activity in the region and the company’s commitment to not take on more work than it can manage drove the decision to expand.

“In order to hopefully service (our customers) properly, we need the additional facilities,” he said.

KD Glass LLC bought the 10-acre property at W227 N4755 Duplainville Road for the new facility from MHL Land LLC earlier this week for $998,058, according to state records. The site was previously occupied by a landscaping company, that has moved out.

Some of Klein-Dickert’s projects include the Potawatomi hotel, the Marquette Law School and Discovery World.

The company has around 70 employees in Pewaukee between its field staff, shop floor and office. Another 40 employees work from a 33,000-square-foot facility in Madison.

Longley said the company is expecting a 5 to 10 percent increase in staff through the expansion.

The plan is to break ground in May of next year with the project complete by mid-October.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What impact will Gov.-elect Tony Evers have on Wisconsin's business climate?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/16/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am