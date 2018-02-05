Inland, Catalyst construction firms partner to form I | C Construction

February 05, 2018, 12:23 PM

Inland Construction and Catalyst Construction have partnered to form a new construction company, I | C Construction, which will focus on commercial projects including office, retail, industrial and hospitality.

I | C Construction will be located at 833 E. Michigan St. in downtown Milwaukee. Catalyst Construction will remain an independent company and projects and team members of Inland Construction will now operate under I | C Construction.

“This partnership is the result of a strong 10-year relationship between Inland and Catalyst,” said Matt Burow, the president and CEO of Catalyst Construction. “One would think it is unnatural for two companies that have competed against one another so many times, to partner, but we actually have a lot in common. Most importantly is a strong desire to provide ‘best-in-class’ service to our clients and to build a meaningful and fun culture for our people.”

Brian Boecker, one of Catalyst Construction’s senior leaders, will become president of I | C Construction effective immediately.

Mike Fardy, president of Inland Companies, said this was a huge decision for the future of the organization.

“Our roots date back to 1971,” Fardy said. “To have a partner like Matt (Burow) and Catalyst, and a leader of Brian’s (Boecker) caliber, is beyond remarkable.”

Boecker joined Catalyst in 2016 and has more than 15-years of experience in large scale commercial projects. Prior to Catalyst, the majority of Boecker’s career was spent with Mortenson Construction, where he managed projects that spanned multiple markets and ranged from $10 million to $220 million.

“I am humbled to be a part of this partnership and serve as the leader for I | C Construction,” said Boecker. “I can’t wait to get started. When I think about the combined resources and expertise I | C Construction can offer, our clients will truly have the best of both worlds.”

This partnership will provide I | C Construction with increased specialization, resources and talent, allowing the company to compete for larger scale construction projects.

