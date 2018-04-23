Illinois-based construction firm to open Kenosha office

Will be third location for Morgan/Harbour

by

April 23, 2018, 12:34 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/illinois-based-construction-firm-to-open-kenosha-office/

Willowbrook, Illinois-based general contractor Morgan/Harbour Construction announced today that it will open an office in Kenosha.

It will be the firm’s third office, and first outside of Illinois. Its other office is in downtown Chicago.

Morgan/Harbour, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year, has completed more than $440 million in construction projects in the past five years and has a staff of more than 50.

The Kenosha office, which will be located in a 1,500-square-foot space in the Southport Financial Center building at 6905 Green Bay Road, will house four full-time employees and will also provide work stations for another four employees that will be traveling back and forth between offices. The Kenosha office will open next month.

“This is an exciting expansion for the firm,” said Dan Hession, executive vice president and partner of Morgan/Harbour. “The new office will enable us to better serve our existing client base in the region and focus on business growth throughout Wisconsin. Having completed numerous projects for clients in the area as well as for those with offices in both Chicago and Wisconsin, this was a natural progression for us and we’re looking forward to the new opportunities that will result.”

Morgan/Harbour is just the latest of a growing number of Illinois businesses that have either moved to or added operations in Kenosha County. Last week, Vernon Hills, Illinois-based Manhard Consulting, a civil engineering and surveying firm, announced that it has opened an office in Kenosha.

