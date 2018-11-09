‘High-tech industrial’ HQ proposed in City of Pewaukee

It's one of two Briohn projects up for review on Thursday

November 09, 2018, 12:43 PM

A Briohn rendering of the proposed headquarters for a electrical component manufacturer.

Briohn Building Corp. is proposing two projects in the City of Pewaukee that could total more than 200,000 square feet at full build out.

One of the projects would initially include a 40,600-square-foot building at W220 N1051 Springdale Road. The facility would serve as a new corporate headquarters for a developer and manufacturer of electrical components and specialized cabling for the aerospace and defense sector.

Briohn’s application for a conceptual review for the “high-tech industrial building” does not name the prospective tenant, but it does say the company is currently located in a neighboring Waukesha County community.

“Our client is looking for a high-profile site with great visibility for their new corporate headquarters,” a letter from Briohn to the city says. “Our client currently employs and plans on adding engineers and technicians and wants the new facility to help attract and retain highly skilled workforce. The geographic central location of the Springdale site is also important to meeting this end.”

The company would have around 75 employees on a single shift, according to the letter.

The plans leave room for additions that would bring the total building space to 85,000 square feet with the possibility of an additional 20,000 square feet of mezzanine space.

The proposal is up for conceptual review with the plan commission on Thursday.

Briohn’s other proposal set for review on Thursday is a 131,000-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial building. The building would have two tenants, one of which is known but not disclosed, according to a city staff report.

The building would be located on vacant land on Northmound Drive along Interstate 94 between Highway F and Springdale Road.

Briohn’s application indicates the space would be used for office, warehouse and storage with 90 to 120 full-time employees and 15 part-time employees.

