Foxconn sentiment remains unchanged among Wisconsin residents

Marquette Law School Poll shows opinions hold despite outstate development plans

by

July 19, 2018, 12:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/foxconn-sentiment-remains-unchanged-among-wisconsin-residents/

The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Wisconsin residents feel the same about Foxconn Technology Group’s planned manufacturing complex in Mount Pleasant as they did in June, before the company announced development plans in other areas of the state.

A model of the Foxconn complex, called the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, in Mount Pleasant.

Of those surveyed, 46 percent said Wisconsin is paying more than the Foxconn plant is worth, flat from the June Marquette poll; 39 percent said the plant will provide at least as much value as the state is investing in it, down from 40 percent in June; and 14 percent said they did not know if it was worth the cost.

Fifty-three percent of registered voters felt the Foxconn plant would help the Milwaukee-area economy, down from 56 percent in June. Just 30 percent of Wisconsin residents thought Foxconn would boost businesses where they live, up from 29 percent in June; with 58 percent saying their local businesses will not benefit, down from 61 percent in June; and 12 percent who said they weren’t sure.

In recent weeks Foxconn has announced outstate development plans. The company announced on June 29 it would open a Green Bay innovation center with at least 200 employees. And July 16, it announced plans to create a tech hub in downtown Eau Claire with at least 150 jobs.

Respondents to the MU Law School Poll also weighed in on trade tariffs, with 24 percent indicating the steel and aluminum tariffs will improve the U.S. economy, down from 29 percent in June, and 55 percent feeling they would harm the economy, flat from June, and 21 percent unsure.

And the poll found that about one-third of the state’s registered voters are undecided about the Wisconsin primary elections next month.

In the Republican U.S. Senate primary, Leah Vukmir took the lead at 34 percent, up from 32 percent in June. Kevin Nicholson fell behind at 32 percent, down from 37 percent in June.

In the Democratic race to challenge Gov. Scott Walker in November, Tony Evers is well ahead of the pack with 31 percent, up from 25 percent in June. The next closest opponents are Mahlon Mitchell and Kathleen Vinehout, with 6 percent each, up from 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively, in June.

The poll was administered by landline and cell phone to 800 registered Wisconsin voters between July 11 and 15. The overall margin of error was +/-4.1 percent. The Foxconn questions were asked of half the sample, and had a margin of error of +/-5.9 percent.

The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Wisconsin residents feel the same about Foxconn Technology Group’s planned manufacturing complex in Mount Pleasant as they did in June, before the company announced development plans in other areas of the state.

A model of the Foxconn complex, called the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, in Mount Pleasant.

Of those surveyed, 46 percent said Wisconsin is paying more than the Foxconn plant is worth, flat from the June Marquette poll; 39 percent said the plant will provide at least as much value as the state is investing in it, down from 40 percent in June; and 14 percent said they did not know if it was worth the cost.

Fifty-three percent of registered voters felt the Foxconn plant would help the Milwaukee-area economy, down from 56 percent in June. Just 30 percent of Wisconsin residents thought Foxconn would boost businesses where they live, up from 29 percent in June; with 58 percent saying their local businesses will not benefit, down from 61 percent in June; and 12 percent who said they weren’t sure.

In recent weeks Foxconn has announced outstate development plans. The company announced on June 29 it would open a Green Bay innovation center with at least 200 employees. And July 16, it announced plans to create a tech hub in downtown Eau Claire with at least 150 jobs.

Respondents to the MU Law School Poll also weighed in on trade tariffs, with 24 percent indicating the steel and aluminum tariffs will improve the U.S. economy, down from 29 percent in June, and 55 percent feeling they would harm the economy, flat from June, and 21 percent unsure.

And the poll found that about one-third of the state’s registered voters are undecided about the Wisconsin primary elections next month.

In the Republican U.S. Senate primary, Leah Vukmir took the lead at 34 percent, up from 32 percent in June. Kevin Nicholson fell behind at 32 percent, down from 37 percent in June.

In the Democratic race to challenge Gov. Scott Walker in November, Tony Evers is well ahead of the pack with 31 percent, up from 25 percent in June. The next closest opponents are Mahlon Mitchell and Kathleen Vinehout, with 6 percent each, up from 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively, in June.

The poll was administered by landline and cell phone to 800 registered Wisconsin voters between July 11 and 15. The overall margin of error was +/-4.1 percent. The Foxconn questions were asked of half the sample, and had a margin of error of +/-5.9 percent.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm