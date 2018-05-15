Foxconn seeking bids for first building in Mount Pleasant 

Foxconn Technology Group and M+W|Gilbane are seeking bids for the first building to be constructed on the 800-acre site of the company’s planned LCD manufacturing campus.

The second bid package to be released for the project is for an 88,000-square-foot multipurpose building. The package includes concrete, precast concrete, structural steel, architectural, mechanical, plumbing, electrical and landscape work.

An invitation to bid was released Monday and a pre-bid conference will be held May 30. Bids are due by June 12 and an award will be made by June 18.

Bid documents describe the building as part of the first phase of development of the site along with site work, material procurement and temporary logistics preparation.

Foxconn and M+W|Gilbane previously announced the award of $100 million in mass excavation and soil testing work to 28 companies, led by Black River Falls-based Hoffman Construction Co. and Milwaukee-based Gestra Engineering. The site preparation work is expected to take until August 2019.

Foxconn’s plans call for the eventual construction of 22 million square feet of buildings, primarily for the fabrication of liquid crystal display panels. Construction on manufacturing facilities is now expected to begin in early 2019. Village officials had discussed Foxconn’s desire to build a more than 1.5-million-square-foot assembly facility on the site to start operations by 2019. It is unclear when work on that facility will begin.