Foxconn names 37 more subcontractors for first building

Foxconn Technology Group and M+WǀGilbane announced 37 new subcontractors for the construction of a multi-purpose building at Foxconn’s planned Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant.

The firms previously awarded $14 million in contracts to eight prime subcontractors on the 120,000-square-foot building. The facility will serve as a construction office during the buildout of Foxconn’s campus. It will also be home to research and development and experimental manufacturing activities.

Foundation work is expected to begin in August with work done by late 2018.

All of the 37 new subcontractors have a presence in Wisconsin and Foxconn listed southeastern Wisconsin offices for all but three.

The announcement with a heavy concentration of southeastern Wisconsin subcontractors comes as voters around the state remain skeptical that the project’s benefits will reach them. In the latest Marquette University Law School poll only 30 percent of respondents statewide said they expect businesses near them will benefit for the company’s manufacturing plant in Racine County.

Six of the firms selected in the latest round of contracts are also based outside of Wisconsin, according to state records. Those include three Illinois-based firms, Mariani Plants, concrete supplier Ozinga and overhead door supplier Paul Reilly Co.

Georgia-based SiteOne Landscape Supply is providing irrigation materials and ASC Pumping Equipment, which has its principal office in Kansas, will provide fire protection pumping equipment.

Johnson Controls International, which is based in Ireland for tax purposes but has its operations based in Glendale, will provide temperature control systems and equipment.

In announcing the contracts, Foxconn touted that many of the firms are owned by veterans, women and minorities, including DK Contractors, Arrow Marine Transport Inc., E3 Group, HVA Products, Inc., Professional System Analysis, Inc., and Hiram Power.

Foxconn and M+WǀGilbane set a goal of having 60 percent of construction work performed by Wisconsin-based businesses, including 10 percent by Racine County-based firms. There is also a 10 percent target for work done by minority-, woman- or veteran-owned businesses combined.

“Today’s announcement reflects Foxconn’s continued commitment to a ‘Wisconsin First’ plan by working with companies all across the state,” said Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn founder and CEO Terry Gou. “We are proud all of these companies have Wisconsin operations, and it is good to see that many are from southeast Wisconsin, as well as some from the Madison area, the Fox Valley and West Central Wisconsin. Part of the reason we selected Wisconsin is the quality of workmanship we find here.”

Here is a full list of contract recipients named today, including the office location listed by Foxconn:

Aerial Specialists, Inc.; Lift and Equipment Rentals; Racine

Airflow, Inc.; HVAC Equipment; Milwaukee

Arrow Marine Transport Inc.; Trucking; Kenosha

ASC Pumping Equipment; Fire Protection Pumping Equipment; Richfield

Builders Hardware; Hollow Metal Doors, Frames, Hardware Supplier; Menomonee Falls

Carlson-SRS Langer a Joint Venture; Roofing; Racine

Dickow Cyzak Tile Company; Ceramic Tile; Kenosha

DK Contractors; Excavation; Pleasant Prairie

E3 Group; Commissioning and Design Services; Milwaukee

Halquist Stone; Decorative Stone; Sussex

Hiram Power; Lighting Supplier; Racine

HVA Products, Inc.; Gas Unit Heaters and Air Curtains; Mequon

Ideal Crane; Crane Rental; Madison

Jasperson Sod Farms; Landscape Supplier; Franksville

Johnson Controls International; Temperature Control Systems, Equipment; Milwaukee

Johnson’s Nursery; Plant Material Supplier; Menomonee Falls

Kevco, Inc.; Caulking; New Berlin

KMI Construction, LLC; Masonry; Brookfield

Lange Brothers Woodwork Company, Inc.; Millwork Supplier; Milwaukee

Mariani Plants; Plant Material Supplier; Kenosha

Midwest Construction Materials, Inc.; Rebar Supplier; Stoughton

Milwaukee Plate Glass; Aluminum Windows and Entrances; Milwaukee

Mortl Restoration, Inc.; Caulking, Patching, Washing; Wauwatosa

Ozinga; Concrete Supplier; Kenosha

Paul Reilly Company; Overhead Sectional Doors; Mequon

Postorino Decorating, inc.; Painting and staining; Racine

Precise Contractors Inc.; Excavation; Brookfield

Professional System Analysis, Inc.; Test and Balance; Germantown

Red Cedar Steel Erection, Inc.; Steel Erection; Menomonie

Scott’s Pressure Washing Services; Final Panel Washing; Muskego

SiteOne Landscape Supply; Irrigation Material Supplier; Mequon

Systems, LLC; Loading Dock Equipment; Germantown

Vyron Corporation; Make Up Air Units; Waukesha

Werner Electric; Electrical Switchgear Supplier; Appleton

Witte Supply Company, LLC; Landscape Supplier; Burlington

Wolter Power Systems (Division of Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp); Generator Supplier; Brookfield

YUTKA Fencing; Fencing; Kenosha