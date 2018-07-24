Foxconn names 37 more subcontractors for first building

Most based in southeastern Wisconsin, all have operations in state

July 24, 2018, 1:15 PM

Foxconn Technology Group and M+WǀGilbane announced 37 new subcontractors for the construction of a multi-purpose building at Foxconn’s planned Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant.

The firms previously awarded $14 million in contracts to eight prime subcontractors on the 120,000-square-foot building. The facility will serve as a construction office during the buildout of Foxconn’s campus. It will also be home to research and development and experimental manufacturing activities.

Foundation work is expected to begin in August with work done by late 2018.

All of the 37 new subcontractors have a presence in Wisconsin and Foxconn listed southeastern Wisconsin offices for all but three.

The announcement with a heavy concentration of southeastern Wisconsin subcontractors comes as voters around the state remain skeptical that the project’s benefits will reach them. In the latest Marquette University Law School poll only 30 percent of respondents statewide said they expect businesses near them will benefit for the company’s manufacturing plant in Racine County.

Six of the firms selected in the latest round of contracts are also based outside of Wisconsin, according to state records. Those include three Illinois-based firms, Mariani Plants, concrete supplier Ozinga and overhead door supplier Paul Reilly Co.

Georgia-based SiteOne Landscape Supply is providing irrigation materials and ASC Pumping Equipment, which has its principal office in Kansas, will provide fire protection pumping equipment.

Johnson Controls International, which is based in Ireland for tax purposes but has its operations based in Glendale, will provide temperature control systems and equipment.

In announcing the contracts, Foxconn touted that many of the firms are owned by veterans, women and minorities, including DK Contractors, Arrow Marine Transport Inc., E3 Group, HVA Products, Inc., Professional System Analysis, Inc., and Hiram Power.

Foxconn and M+WǀGilbane set a goal of having 60 percent of construction work performed by Wisconsin-based businesses, including 10 percent by Racine County-based firms. There is also a 10 percent target for work done by minority-, woman- or veteran-owned businesses combined.

“Today’s announcement reflects Foxconn’s continued commitment to a ‘Wisconsin First’ plan by working with companies all across the state,” said Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn founder and CEO Terry Gou. “We are proud all of these companies have Wisconsin operations, and it is good to see that many are from southeast Wisconsin, as well as some from the Madison area, the Fox Valley and West Central Wisconsin. Part of the reason we selected Wisconsin is the quality of workmanship we find here.”

Here is a full list of contract recipients named today, including the office location listed by Foxconn:

  • Aerial Specialists, Inc.; Lift and Equipment Rentals; Racine
  • Airflow, Inc.; HVAC Equipment; Milwaukee
  • Arrow Marine Transport Inc.; Trucking; Kenosha
  • ASC Pumping Equipment; Fire Protection Pumping Equipment; Richfield
  • Builders Hardware; Hollow Metal Doors, Frames, Hardware Supplier; Menomonee Falls
  • Carlson-SRS Langer a Joint Venture; Roofing; Racine
  • Dickow Cyzak Tile Company; Ceramic Tile; Kenosha
  • DK Contractors; Excavation; Pleasant Prairie
  • E3 Group; Commissioning and Design Services; Milwaukee
  • Halquist Stone; Decorative Stone; Sussex
  • Hiram Power; Lighting Supplier; Racine
  • HVA Products, Inc.; Gas Unit Heaters and Air Curtains; Mequon
  • Ideal Crane; Crane Rental; Madison
  • Jasperson Sod Farms; Landscape Supplier; Franksville
  • Johnson Controls International; Temperature Control Systems, Equipment; Milwaukee
  • Johnson’s Nursery; Plant Material Supplier; Menomonee Falls
  • Kevco, Inc.; Caulking; New Berlin
  • KMI Construction, LLC; Masonry; Brookfield
  • Lange Brothers Woodwork Company, Inc.; Millwork Supplier; Milwaukee
  • Mariani Plants; Plant Material Supplier; Kenosha
  • Midwest Construction Materials, Inc.; Rebar Supplier; Stoughton
  • Milwaukee Plate Glass; Aluminum Windows and Entrances; Milwaukee
  • Mortl Restoration, Inc.; Caulking, Patching, Washing; Wauwatosa
  • Ozinga; Concrete Supplier; Kenosha
  • Paul Reilly Company; Overhead Sectional Doors; Mequon
  • Postorino Decorating, inc.; Painting and staining; Racine
  • Precise Contractors Inc.; Excavation; Brookfield
  • Professional System Analysis, Inc.; Test and Balance; Germantown
  • Red Cedar Steel Erection, Inc.; Steel Erection; Menomonie
  • Scott’s Pressure Washing Services; Final Panel Washing; Muskego
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply; Irrigation Material Supplier; Mequon
  • Systems, LLC; Loading Dock Equipment; Germantown
  • Vyron Corporation; Make Up Air Units; Waukesha
  • Werner Electric; Electrical Switchgear Supplier; Appleton
  • Witte Supply Company, LLC; Landscape Supplier; Burlington
  • Wolter Power Systems (Division of Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp); Generator Supplier; Brookfield
  • YUTKA Fencing; Fencing; Kenosha

