Foxconn names 26 more subcontractors for site prep work

All but one firm based in state

May 07, 2018, 11:04 AM

Foxconn Technology Group and M+WǀGilbane on Monday announced 26 additional subcontractors selected for site preparation work at the company’s planned LCD manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant.

Construction equipment at the site of Foxconn’s planned $10 billion LCD manufacturing campus.

Officials also previously announced Black River Falls-based Hoffman Construction Co. was selected for mass excavation, storm water management and erosion control and Milwaukee-based Gestra Engineering was chosen for soil testing work. Monday’s announcement brings the total number of named subcontractors for the project to 28.

All but one of the firms is based in Wisconsin and seven qualify as minority-, woman- or veteran-owned, Foxconn said. The company has set a target of having 60 percent of the work performed by Wisconsin companies and 10 percent by firms owned by minorities, women or veterans. The firms qualifying for the latter target include: Kapur Associates, Gestra Engineering, Heider & Bott Company, R A Seaton Contractor Services LLC, Tremmel-Anderson Trucking LLC, Vizcaino’s Trucking LLC, and Panacea Group, LLC.

“We are proud to continue to deliver on our ‘Wisconsin First’ commitment through our partnership with companies across the state,” said Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn Founder and CEO Terry Gou. “As we actively move forward with construction of this project, we look forward to partnering with additional Wisconsin companies.”

Gov. Scott Walker is making stops around the state Monday to tout the announcement of the subcontractors. He has stops planned in Black River Falls, Brownsville and Racine.

Foxconn and M+WǀGilbane say the businesses selected as subcontractors will draw their direct and indirect workforce from 60 of the state’s 72 counties.

“We are pleased to be bringing together some of the best and the brightest from all over the state to work on a project that will help transform the Wisconsin economy,” said Adam Jelen, Gilbane senior vice president.

The subcontractors include:

  • A.W. Oakes and Sons, Racine (aggregate and earthwork)
  • Case International, Mt. Pleasant (equipment rental)
  • County Materials Corp., Marathon (material manufacturer)
  • Environmental Control Inc., Franksville (erosion control)
  • Fabick CAT Racine Rents, Sturtevant (equipment rental)
  • George Schroeder Trucking, Burlington (trucking)
  • Gestra Engineering, Milwaukee (soils testing work)
  • Heider & Bott Company, Milwaukee (material supplier)
  • Hoffman Construction Co., Black River Falls (mass excavation, storm water management, erosion control)
  • Hribar Corp., Sturtevant (equipment rental)
  • Johnson Sand and Gravel, New Berlin (aggregate)
  • Kapur Associates, Burlington (surveying)
  • Lannon Stone, Sussex (aggregate)
  • Metro Security, Racine (site security)
  • Michels Corporation, Brownsville (aggregate and underdrain)
  • MJM Truckin LLC, Nekoosa (trucking)
  • Neenah Foundry Company, Neenah (material manufacturer)
  • Northway Fence, Menomonee Falls (site fence)
  • Otter Sales and Service, Burlington (equipment rental)
  • Pac-Van, Sturtevant (support trailers)
  • Panacea Group, LLC, Seymour (trucking)
  • Payne & Dolan, Waukesha (asphalt paving)
  • Quick Fuel Fleet Services, Milwaukee (fuel)
  • R A Seaton Contractor Services LLC, Rockford, Illinois (trucking)
  • Super Aggregates, Waterford (aggregate)
  • Terracon, Franklin (soils testing work)
  • Tremmel-Anderson Trucking LLC, Sussex (trucking)
  • Vizcaino’s Trucking LLC, Oconomowoc (trucking)

