Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony to be held June 28

Foxconn Technology Group will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its $10 billion LCD manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant on June 28, a Foxconn spokesman confirmed.

WISN 1130 AM radio host Mark Belling said Thursday he’d learned the ceremony would be held June 28 and the company had begun telling local VIPs to set aside the date.

A Foxconn spokesman confirmed the date of the ceremony, but could not provide any additional information, including the possibility of President Donald Trump attending.

Racine County and Mount Pleasant officials held an event earlier this month with general contractor M+WǀGilbane on the future site of the plant to mark the arrival of construction equipment. Crews have since begun site preparation work, which is expected to take until August 2019 to complete.

Construction of some buildings could start sooner as Foxconn and construction officials work to complete the design process.

A June 28 groundbreaking would be another milestone for the controversial project. It would come about 11 months after the project was announced at The White House.

Supporters have remarked at the speed the project has moved forward at, hailing the ability of state and local officials to move quickly as a reason Wisconsin was chosen over other states.

Opponents, however, have questioned the speed and the size of incentives being offered to the company. Matt Flynn, a Milwaukee attorney and Democratic candidate for governor, went as far as to suggest Foxconn halt any work on the project as he plans to bring legal action to stop it if elected.

Foxconn has continued to press ahead on the project, announcing 26 additional subcontractors this week after naming just two when construction equipment first arrived at the site. The contracts for site preparation are worth $100 million, a substantial amount but just a fraction of the overall project.