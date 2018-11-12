Featured Deal: Kenosha County land

A Chicago-based logistics company has purchased 50 acres of land just west of I-94 in Kenosha County, where it plans a two-phase project. In Phase 1, it will build two industrial buildings totaling 1 million square feet.

Logistics Property Co. LLC bought the three parcels, located just west of I-94 and south of the Uline Inc. and Amazon facilities in Kenosha.

The company has been eyeing the parcels since earlier this year. In March, a subsidiary of Logistics Property Co. submitted a petition to the city of Kenosha to rezone the land to allow for the construction of two manufacturing and distribution facilities.

Address: 3902 128th Ave. and 12443 38th St., Kenosha

Buyer:  Logistics Property Co. LLC

Seller: J&L Drissel LLC, Marvin and Dolores Drissel Revocable Trust and Ronald Wallace

Price: $6.9 million

