An employee of Butler-based Superior Masonry Builders Inc. died following an industrial accident Thursday morning at the Meijer construction site in Sheboygan.

Marcelo Barreilo-Mersfelder, 22, was killed after being pinned between heavy equipment and a wall while pouring concrete at the site, according to a statement from the Sheboygan Police Department.

The department, along with the Sheboygan Fire Department, were called to the site at 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive at 8:28 a.m.

The Sheboygan County Medical Examiner declared the cause of death as blunt force trauma. Sheboygan police determined the death was an accident, but an investigation is ongoing. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was called as part of the investigation.

Michigan-based Meijer bought the Memorial Mall Shopping Center in 2015 with plans to build a store there. The company began work on the site in August 2017.