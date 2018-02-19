Construction to begin for Walker’s Point affordable housing development

To be built at former warehouse site

by

February 19, 2018, 11:28 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/construction-to-begin-for-walkers-point-affordable-housing-development/

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday to celebrate the start of construction of SEVEN04 Place, a 60-unit affordable-housing development at 704 W. National Ave. in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Rendering of SEVEN04 Place.

Developed by Almena-based Impact Seven and Milwaukee-based Rule Enterprises, the $12.2 million development will have a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, including 46 units of affordable housing for working families, and another 14 units dedicated to permanent supportive housing for military veterans and other adults who have struggled with housing.

The property was sold to an affiliate of Impact Seven last year by the owners of El Rey.

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based health insurance firm UnitedHealthcare is the largest investor in the project. The firm is providing $6.3 million in equity through a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) partnership with Cinnaire and Minnesota Equity Fund. UnitedHealthcare says it is making the investment as part of a company initiative to help people live healthier lives by connecting quality and affordable housing to better health.

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) allocated the tax credits and is also providing $3.2 million in loans and mortgage financing. The City of Milwaukee; the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; IFF and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago; Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC); and NeighborWorks contributed $2.2 million in additional funding. Impact Seven and Rule Enterprises is providing $450,000 in deferred development fees.

Arc-Int Architecture is the architect for the project and the general contractor is Catalyst Construction.

The building is expected to open in early 2019.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday to celebrate the start of construction of SEVEN04 Place, a 60-unit affordable-housing development at 704 W. National Ave. in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Rendering of SEVEN04 Place.

Developed by Almena-based Impact Seven and Milwaukee-based Rule Enterprises, the $12.2 million development will have a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, including 46 units of affordable housing for working families, and another 14 units dedicated to permanent supportive housing for military veterans and other adults who have struggled with housing.

The property was sold to an affiliate of Impact Seven last year by the owners of El Rey.

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based health insurance firm UnitedHealthcare is the largest investor in the project. The firm is providing $6.3 million in equity through a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) partnership with Cinnaire and Minnesota Equity Fund. UnitedHealthcare says it is making the investment as part of a company initiative to help people live healthier lives by connecting quality and affordable housing to better health.

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) allocated the tax credits and is also providing $3.2 million in loans and mortgage financing. The City of Milwaukee; the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; IFF and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago; Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC); and NeighborWorks contributed $2.2 million in additional funding. Impact Seven and Rule Enterprises is providing $450,000 in deferred development fees.

Arc-Int Architecture is the architect for the project and the general contractor is Catalyst Construction.

The building is expected to open in early 2019.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

2018 Tax Law Workshop
Country Springs Hotel

02/21/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm