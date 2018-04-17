Construction firms invited to Foxconn info session Thursday

Event hosted by WEDC, M7 and M+WǀGilbane

by

April 17, 2018, 1:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/construction-firms-invited-to-foxconn-info-session-thursday/

Businesses interested in being a vendor, subcontractor or supplier during the construction phase of Foxconn Technology Group’s LCD manufacturing campus are invited to an informational session Thursday in Milwaukee.

WEC Energy Group headquarters building

WEC Energy Group’s Milwaukee corporate headquarters.

Registration for the event starts at 3 p.m. with the program running from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is being held at the We Energies offices at 231 W. Michigan St. Registration is also available on wisconnvalley.wi.gov.

The session is one of 13 events M+WǀGilbane, the professional construction manager on the project, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. are holding around the state this month. The first event was held in Sturtevant and featured discussions on the bidding process and inclusion targets for the project.

M+WǀGilbane and Foxconn set a goal of having 60 percent of the project completed by Wisconsin-based companies and 70 percent of the job hours worked by Wisconsin residents. The inclusion plans also call for 10 percent of the subcontractors to be based in Racine County and 10 percent to be woman-, minority- or veteran-owned. Ten percent of the hours are also supposed to go to workers in those groups as well.

Adam Jelen, Gilbane senior vice president, has said the inclusion targets are part of custom-built plan for the project based on lessons learned from the Northwestern Mutual Commons and Tower project. Gilbane was also a general contractor on that project, working with C.G. Schmidt.

Beyond attending an info session, companies interested in bidding on Foxconn work will also have to attend a pre-bid matchmaking session with M+WǀGilbane.

To date, only one bid package has been released. The package covers soil testing, erosion control, mass excavation and storm water work.

Businesses interested in being a vendor, subcontractor or supplier during the construction phase of Foxconn Technology Group’s LCD manufacturing campus are invited to an informational session Thursday in Milwaukee.

WEC Energy Group headquarters building

WEC Energy Group’s Milwaukee corporate headquarters.

Registration for the event starts at 3 p.m. with the program running from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is being held at the We Energies offices at 231 W. Michigan St. Registration is also available on wisconnvalley.wi.gov.

The session is one of 13 events M+WǀGilbane, the professional construction manager on the project, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. are holding around the state this month. The first event was held in Sturtevant and featured discussions on the bidding process and inclusion targets for the project.

M+WǀGilbane and Foxconn set a goal of having 60 percent of the project completed by Wisconsin-based companies and 70 percent of the job hours worked by Wisconsin residents. The inclusion plans also call for 10 percent of the subcontractors to be based in Racine County and 10 percent to be woman-, minority- or veteran-owned. Ten percent of the hours are also supposed to go to workers in those groups as well.

Adam Jelen, Gilbane senior vice president, has said the inclusion targets are part of custom-built plan for the project based on lessons learned from the Northwestern Mutual Commons and Tower project. Gilbane was also a general contractor on that project, working with C.G. Schmidt.

Beyond attending an info session, companies interested in bidding on Foxconn work will also have to attend a pre-bid matchmaking session with M+WǀGilbane.

To date, only one bid package has been released. The package covers soil testing, erosion control, mass excavation and storm water work.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Schenck's 2018 Sales & Use Tax
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

04/24/20188:00 am-10:30 am

Anniversary Luncheon, featuring gold medalist Aly Raisman
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

04/25/201810:30 am-1:30 pm