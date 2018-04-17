Construction firms invited to Foxconn info session Thursday

Businesses interested in being a vendor, subcontractor or supplier during the construction phase of Foxconn Technology Group’s LCD manufacturing campus are invited to an informational session Thursday in Milwaukee.

Registration for the event starts at 3 p.m. with the program running from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is being held at the We Energies offices at 231 W. Michigan St. Registration is also available on wisconnvalley.wi.gov.

The session is one of 13 events M+WǀGilbane, the professional construction manager on the project, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. are holding around the state this month. The first event was held in Sturtevant and featured discussions on the bidding process and inclusion targets for the project.

M+WǀGilbane and Foxconn set a goal of having 60 percent of the project completed by Wisconsin-based companies and 70 percent of the job hours worked by Wisconsin residents. The inclusion plans also call for 10 percent of the subcontractors to be based in Racine County and 10 percent to be woman-, minority- or veteran-owned. Ten percent of the hours are also supposed to go to workers in those groups as well.

Adam Jelen, Gilbane senior vice president, has said the inclusion targets are part of custom-built plan for the project based on lessons learned from the Northwestern Mutual Commons and Tower project. Gilbane was also a general contractor on that project, working with C.G. Schmidt.

Beyond attending an info session, companies interested in bidding on Foxconn work will also have to attend a pre-bid matchmaking session with M+WǀGilbane.

To date, only one bid package has been released. The package covers soil testing, erosion control, mass excavation and storm water work.