City terminates two contracts with American Sewer Services

Gun-brandishing workers, KKK sticker incidents last month prompt termination

by

January 17, 2018, 12:20 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/city-terminates-two-contracts-with-american-sewer-services/

The city of Milwaukee has terminated two contracts with a contractor who employed gun-brandishing workers and an employee who brought a cooler to a work site with a Ku Klux Klan sticker.

Photo from Milwaukee Common Council

A $400,000 contract was terminated with Hartford-based American Sewer Services and the city has rejected a bid for another $400,000 contract with the company.

The city still has four contracts with American Sewer Services worth about $100,000 each, said Department of Public Works Commissioner Ghassan Korban.

Korban said he did not want to terminate all of the contracts because the other four are nearing completion and logistically it would have been more cumbersome for the city to hire a new contractor.

“I also wanted the action to be punitive, but not exceed the level of behavior that took place by (American Sewer Services) employees,” Korban said.

American Sewer Services has been under scrutiny since a Dec. 4 photo showing three workers carrying guns while on a work site near North 19th Street and West Meinecke Avenue was shared on social media.

In the photo, two of the workers had their guns in holsters, while the third was holding a gun in his left hand.

On Dec. 8, another American Sewer Services worker brought a cooler with KKK and Confederate flag stickers to a job site. That worker and the man holding the gun were both fired.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Common Council voted unanimously to terminate one contract with American Sewer Services and reject a bid with another unawarded contract.

During a Public Works committee meeting prior to the council vote, Korban said American Sewer Services agreed not to contest the settlement agreement reached with the city.

American Sewer Services has done work with the city for 37 years, Korban said. The city has had issues with the company off and on about the company’s quality of work but there is not a record of citizen complaints, Korban said.

Until the December incidents, American Sewer Services allowed employees to carry guns on the job, Korban said.

The city of Milwaukee has terminated two contracts with a contractor who employed gun-brandishing workers and an employee who brought a cooler to a work site with a Ku Klux Klan sticker.

Photo from Milwaukee Common Council

A $400,000 contract was terminated with Hartford-based American Sewer Services and the city has rejected a bid for another $400,000 contract with the company.

The city still has four contracts with American Sewer Services worth about $100,000 each, said Department of Public Works Commissioner Ghassan Korban.

Korban said he did not want to terminate all of the contracts because the other four are nearing completion and logistically it would have been more cumbersome for the city to hire a new contractor.

“I also wanted the action to be punitive, but not exceed the level of behavior that took place by (American Sewer Services) employees,” Korban said.

American Sewer Services has been under scrutiny since a Dec. 4 photo showing three workers carrying guns while on a work site near North 19th Street and West Meinecke Avenue was shared on social media.

In the photo, two of the workers had their guns in holsters, while the third was holding a gun in his left hand.

On Dec. 8, another American Sewer Services worker brought a cooler with KKK and Confederate flag stickers to a job site. That worker and the man holding the gun were both fired.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Common Council voted unanimously to terminate one contract with American Sewer Services and reject a bid with another unawarded contract.

During a Public Works committee meeting prior to the council vote, Korban said American Sewer Services agreed not to contest the settlement agreement reached with the city.

American Sewer Services has done work with the city for 37 years, Korban said. The city has had issues with the company off and on about the company’s quality of work but there is not a record of citizen complaints, Korban said.

Until the December incidents, American Sewer Services allowed employees to carry guns on the job, Korban said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am