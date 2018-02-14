Banker Wire planning new facility in Mukwonago

Mukwonago-based Banker Wire will relocate its manufacturing operations to a new facility in the Bear Industrial Park near Interstate 43 and Highway 83, the company announced Wednesday.

Banker Wire, which makes woven and welded wire mesh for architectural and industrial applications, is working with Briohn Building Corp. to build an 183,000-square-foot facility about two miles away from its current operations. Banker Wire said it has bought the land for the new facility and expects it to be operational by March 2019. The company is also investing in a new wire mesh welding machine that it says will be the widest in the state

“As we’ve grown and evolved, we reached a point where we had to decide whether we should add on to our current facility or build a new one,” said Dave Stout, Banker Wire president. “In the end, we decided to push forward into a new facility. My goal is to build the best, most efficient wire mesh manufacturing location in the world.”

The company has 135 employees and the new facility will house all staff and equipment. Banker Wire moved to Mukwonago in 2009 and built a new facility on 20 acres at 600 Perkins Drive. The facility was expanded by 50,000 square feet to 152,000 square feet in 2012. The current facility is assessed at almost $5.2 million, according to Waukesha County records.

“A new facility, built from the ground up, will give us the opportunity to gain efficiency and tailor the overall layout in a way that will enhance the work environment for our employees,” Stout said.