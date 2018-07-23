7Seventy7

Breaking Ground

by

July 23, 2018, 3:44 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/construction/7seventy7/

Milwaukee’s first residential newtower since 2012 is open.

Northwestern Mutual’s 7Seventy7, a 35-story apartment building located at 777 N. Van Buren St., is 10 percent occupied and 30 percent leased since it began accepting residents in June.

Construction work on the 310-unit building will be completed in August. The property features studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $1,415 a month for a 548-square-foot studio apartment to $7,485 a month for a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath unit.

The building includes 14 penthouses and 10 stories of parking.

Owner: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.   

Size: Solomon Cordwell Buenz

Cost: $100 million

Milwaukee’s first residential newtower since 2012 is open.

Northwestern Mutual’s 7Seventy7, a 35-story apartment building located at 777 N. Van Buren St., is 10 percent occupied and 30 percent leased since it began accepting residents in June.

Construction work on the 310-unit building will be completed in August. The property features studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $1,415 a month for a 548-square-foot studio apartment to $7,485 a month for a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath unit.

The building includes 14 penthouses and 10 stories of parking.

Owner: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.   

Size: Solomon Cordwell Buenz

Cost: $100 million

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm