Milwaukee’s first residential newtower since 2012 is open.

Northwestern Mutual’s 7Seventy7, a 35-story apartment building located at 777 N. Van Buren St., is 10 percent occupied and 30 percent leased since it began accepting residents in June.

Construction work on the 310-unit building will be completed in August. The property features studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $1,415 a month for a 548-square-foot studio apartment to $7,485 a month for a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath unit.

The building includes 14 penthouses and 10 stories of parking.

Owner: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

Size: Solomon Cordwell Buenz

Cost: $100 million