640 E. Polk St.

On the southernmost point of the Italian Community Center’s 15-acre property sits a one-story brick industrial building.

The 68-year-old structure was once home to Liquid Carbonic Corp., according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

It would go unnoticed if not for the nearby South Gate to Henry W. Maier Festival Park, the site of Summerfest.

The building, owned by the ICC, will look even more out of place when the Milwaukee Ballet builds its two-story educational and rehearsal facility in the southwest corner of the ICC lot. Milwaukee developer Peter Renner is also planning a 10-unit condo complex immediately west of the building.

It’s unclear what the industrial building is used for, and members of the ICC could not be reached for comment.