$160 million grant for I-94 North-South leaves funding questions

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Wisconsin $160 million for the widening of Interstate 94 between Milwaukee and the Illinois state line, but the grant falls short of the $246.2 million the state requested to support an accelerated timeline for the project.

Widening I-94 in Racine County quickly became a top priority for the state after Foxconn Technology Group decided to locate along the freeway corridor last year. Officials even updated plans to include the possibility of autonomous vehicle lanes at the company’s suggestion.

Other portions of the I-94 project in Kenosha and Milwaukee counties were completed in previous years but funding was diverted towards other projects before all segments were completed.

Lawmakers included $252 million in bonding authority for the state Department of Transportation to support the expansion as part of the Foxconn legislation, but required the project also receive federal support.

The state Department of Transportation applied last fall for an Infrastructure For Rebuilding America or INFRA grant, requesting $246.2 million in funding to cover a portion of the nearly $500 million in remaining costs.

In announcing the $160 million grant today, Gov. Scott Walker’s office said the funding would allow all lanes of I-94 North-South to be open by Memorial Day 2020 with full completion by 2021, matching timelines laid out in the state’s grant application. Without federal funding, officials said it would take until 2032 to complete the project.

A Walker spokeswoman directed questions to the state DOT. A spokesman for the department did not immediately respond to questions about where the funding for the remaining $86.2 million included in the grant request would come from or if the shortfall will affect other projects around the state.

The state also received $67.4 million in federal supplemental highway and redistribution funds, including $30 million for bridge projects.

“Our plan is to invest in more highway projects, nearly 50 more local bridge projects, and complete the I-94 North-South project years ahead of schedule with this funding,” Walker said in a statement. “This is great news for Wisconsin. Not only are we keeping projects on time, we’re actually going to be able to do more projects across the state and get them done faster.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, who wrote a letter of support for the grant application, also issued a statement saying she was proud to work across party lines to secure the funding.

“This investment will ensure that the I-94 freeway can continue to play a vital role in helping manufacturers and small businesses transport their products to the markets they serve, connecting workers to job opportunities and strengthening our Made in Wisconsin economy,” Baldwin said.