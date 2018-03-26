Wangard buys Pleasant Prairie site

An affiliate of Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate development firm Wangard Partners purchased a 6.3 acre site in the LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie for $925,000, according to state records.

The vacant property, located on 86th Avenue, was sold to the Wangard affiliate by Centerpoint Wispark Land Company LLC, an affiliate of Oak Brook, Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties and Milwaukee-based Wispark LLC, which is the real estate development division of WEC Energy Group. Wispark was the original developer of LakeView Corporate Park. Wispark no longer develops land or buildings on its own and relies on strategic partnerships with CenterPoint and Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group for development expertise when it is needed.

Wangard has done residential, retail, office and industrial developments.

Representatives for Wangard and the village could not immediately be reached for comment on the company’s plans for the 86th Avenue site.

Kenosha County continues to attract a significant amount of industrial and distribution center developments. Plans for two major projects surfaced earlier this month.

Ridge Kenosha 120th GP, LLC, an affiliate of Chicago-based Logistics Property Company, recently submitted plans for two industrial buildings totaling 1 million square feet on a 66-acre site near the Uline and Amazon facilities in Kenosha.

Riverview Group LLC, an affiliate of Rosemont, Ill.-based Venture One Real Estate, submitted plans to Pleasant Prairie to develop nearly 300 acres along the east side of I-94 into a corporate park that includes 1.87 million square feet of new development.