Wangard buys Pleasant Prairie site

Vacant land in LakeView Corporate Park sold by Centerpoint

by

March 26, 2018, 1:44 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/commercial-real-estate/wangard-buys-pleasant-prairie-site/

An affiliate of Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate development firm Wangard Partners purchased a 6.3 acre site in the LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie for $925,000, according to state records.

Photo: Village of Pleasant Prairie

The vacant property, located on 86th Avenue, was sold to the Wangard affiliate by Centerpoint Wispark Land Company LLC, an affiliate of Oak Brook, Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties and Milwaukee-based Wispark LLC, which is the real estate development division of WEC Energy Group. Wispark was the original developer of LakeView Corporate Park. Wispark no longer develops land or buildings on its own and relies on strategic partnerships with CenterPoint and Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group for development expertise when it is needed.

Wangard has done residential, retail, office and industrial developments.

Representatives for Wangard and the village could not immediately be reached for comment on the company’s plans for the 86th Avenue site.

Kenosha County continues to attract a significant amount of industrial and distribution center developments. Plans for two major projects surfaced earlier this month.

Ridge Kenosha 120th GP, LLC, an affiliate of Chicago-based Logistics Property Company, recently submitted plans for two industrial buildings totaling 1 million square feet on a 66-acre site near the Uline and Amazon facilities in Kenosha.

Riverview Group LLC, an affiliate of Rosemont, Ill.-based Venture One Real Estate, submitted plans to Pleasant Prairie to develop nearly 300 acres along the east side of I-94 into a corporate park that includes 1.87 million square feet of new development.

An affiliate of Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate development firm Wangard Partners purchased a 6.3 acre site in the LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie for $925,000, according to state records.

Photo: Village of Pleasant Prairie

The vacant property, located on 86th Avenue, was sold to the Wangard affiliate by Centerpoint Wispark Land Company LLC, an affiliate of Oak Brook, Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties and Milwaukee-based Wispark LLC, which is the real estate development division of WEC Energy Group. Wispark was the original developer of LakeView Corporate Park. Wispark no longer develops land or buildings on its own and relies on strategic partnerships with CenterPoint and Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group for development expertise when it is needed.

Wangard has done residential, retail, office and industrial developments.

Representatives for Wangard and the village could not immediately be reached for comment on the company’s plans for the 86th Avenue site.

Kenosha County continues to attract a significant amount of industrial and distribution center developments. Plans for two major projects surfaced earlier this month.

Ridge Kenosha 120th GP, LLC, an affiliate of Chicago-based Logistics Property Company, recently submitted plans for two industrial buildings totaling 1 million square feet on a 66-acre site near the Uline and Amazon facilities in Kenosha.

Riverview Group LLC, an affiliate of Rosemont, Ill.-based Venture One Real Estate, submitted plans to Pleasant Prairie to develop nearly 300 acres along the east side of I-94 into a corporate park that includes 1.87 million square feet of new development.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

10 years later it’s still MillerCoors time in Milwaukee

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

Marquette University's Annual Ethics of Big Data Symposium
Northwestern Mutual

04/27/20188:00 am-8:00 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm