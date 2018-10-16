Zywave acquires Code SixFour

Wauwatosa-based Zywave Inc. has acquired Chicago-based Code SixFour.

Zywave is an insurance software-as-a-service solutions provider. Code SixFour is a proposal automation and advanced predictive analytics firm for employee benefits advisors.

Zywave has gained Code SixFour’s products and customers. Eric Rentsch, founder and chief executive officer of Code SixFour, will join Zywave to build out its proposal automation suite.

“We’re proud to welcome Code SixFour’s customers and employees to Zywave, and we’re excited to add their unique presentation and proposal automation products to our agency management tool set,” said Jason Liu, chief executive officer of Zywave. “Brokers now will have an end-to-end solution to help them find prospects, engage them with compelling content, and create comprehensive consulting proposals to illustrate the value their agency can provide to them.”

“Joining Zywave is going to accelerate the progress we’ve made with our partners over the past several years,” Rentsch said. “Zywave’s new strategic vision aligns perfectly with the value Code SixFour brings to market. I’m personally excited to work with Zywave to further scale and innovate—and most importantly, to bring greater resources to help our clients deliver their individual stories to the market, with the best available consultative proposal system and content.”